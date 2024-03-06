Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Bulls vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Bulls vs. Jazz

    With the point spread sitting at 3 and the total at 225.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Bulls vs. Jazz matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    503 Los Angeles Clippers (+5) at 504 Milwaukee Bucks (-5); o/u 227

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

    Bulls vs. Jazz: Public Bettors Backing Chicago

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Bulls when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    DeRozan Finishes with 33 Points

    DeMar DeRozan lit up the Kings and finished with 33 points (10-of-12 FGs, 11-of-12 FTs), four assists, two steals and two 3-pointers on Monday. DeMar didn’t contribute much across the board, but he scored his points with incredible efficiency. This was just the 65th time in NBA history that a player scored at least 30 points while shooting 80% or better from the field and 90% or better from the line with at least 10 free throw attempts.

    It’s difficult to score with such efficiency, but after shooting below 40% in each of their two previous games, it was encouraging to see DeRozan get back on track. He’ll look to carry this scoring into their matchup with the Jazz on Wednesday.

    Markkanen will Remain Sidelined

    Lauri Markkanen (right quad contusion) and Walker Kessler (right foot sprain) will remain sidelined for Wednesday’s game against Chicago. Kessler will miss a fourth straight game, while Markkanen will be out for a second consecutive one. Taylor Hendricks has already been ruled out for at least a week, so Luka Samanic, Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang will all have to play larger roles in the frontcourt on Wednesday.

    Jazz are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

    Bulls are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 road games

    Jazz are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games overall

    Bulls are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up win

    Bulls vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Jazz’s last five games overall, is 4-0 in their last four games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game and is 4-1 in their last five games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous contest. On the other side, the under is 40-19-1 in the Bulls’ last 60 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage greater than .600, is 7-2 in their last nine road games versus a team with a winning home record and is 4-1 in their last five games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous contest.

    Bulls vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: UNDER 225.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com