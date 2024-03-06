Bulls vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 3 and the total at 225.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Bulls vs. Jazz matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Bulls vs. Jazz: Public Bettors Backing Chicago

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Bulls when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

DeRozan Finishes with 33 Points

DeMar DeRozan lit up the Kings and finished with 33 points (10-of-12 FGs, 11-of-12 FTs), four assists, two steals and two 3-pointers on Monday. DeMar didn’t contribute much across the board, but he scored his points with incredible efficiency. This was just the 65th time in NBA history that a player scored at least 30 points while shooting 80% or better from the field and 90% or better from the line with at least 10 free throw attempts.

It’s difficult to score with such efficiency, but after shooting below 40% in each of their two previous games, it was encouraging to see DeRozan get back on track. He’ll look to carry this scoring into their matchup with the Jazz on Wednesday.

Markkanen will Remain Sidelined

Lauri Markkanen (right quad contusion) and Walker Kessler (right foot sprain) will remain sidelined for Wednesday’s game against Chicago. Kessler will miss a fourth straight game, while Markkanen will be out for a second consecutive one. Taylor Hendricks has already been ruled out for at least a week, so Luka Samanic, Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang will all have to play larger roles in the frontcourt on Wednesday.

Bulls vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends

Jazz are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

Bulls are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 road games

Jazz are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games overall

Bulls are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up win

Bulls vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Jazz’s last five games overall, is 4-0 in their last four games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game and is 4-1 in their last five games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous contest. On the other side, the under is 40-19-1 in the Bulls’ last 60 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage greater than .600, is 7-2 in their last nine road games versus a team with a winning home record and is 4-1 in their last five games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous contest.

Bulls vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: UNDER 225.5