Bulls vs. Heat NBA Play-In Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The 9-seed Chicago Bulls head to Miami to face the 8-seed Heat on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. It’s the second round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Can the Heat cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Bulls vs. Heat betting prediction.

The Chicago Bulls went 39-43 straight up in the regular season and are 1-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Bulls are 42-40-1 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat went 46-36 straight up in the regular season and are 0-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Heat are 41-40-2 ATS this season.

Bulls vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Chicago Bulls (+1.5) at 560 Miami Heat (-1.5); o/u 206.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19, 2024

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: ESPN

Bulls vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bulls Daily Fantasy Spin

Bulls shooting guard Alex Caruso suffered a sprained right ankle during Wednesday’s Play-In Tournament win over the Hawks. He was able to return to the game after the injury and is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s clash with the Heat. Despite that designation, there is optimism that Caruso will be able to play on Friday. He’s averaging 10.1 points and 1.7 steals per game in 28.7 minutes per contest for the Bulls this season.

Chicago shooting guard Ayo Dosunmu (quad) and backup center Andre Drummond (ankle) are both questionable for Friday’s game. Both players suited up on Wednesday and appear likely to play against Miami on Friday.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat small forward Jimmy Butler (knee) and shooting guard Terry Rozier (neck) will both sit out Friday’s contest. Butler is tied for the team lead in scoring with 20.8 points per game and Rozier is fourth on the club in scoring with 16.4 points per game this season.

Miami forward Duncan Robinson (back) is probable to play against Chicago on Friday night. Robinson is averaging 12.9 points and 2.8 made three-pointers per game in 68 appearances for the Heat this year.

Bulls vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Chicago is 17-21-1 ATS after a win this season.

Chicago is 23-27-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Miami is 43-41 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

Miami is 27-24-2 ATS in conference games this season.

Bulls vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Chicago looked great in their 131-116 home win over Atlanta in the first round of the Play-In Tournament. I think that might be fool’s gold. The Hawks looked disinterested for most of that game and didn’t seem crestfallen that their season came to an end. What’s more, the Bulls are just 24-26 ATS when playing a team on equal rest this season. Even though Miami won’t have Jimmy Butler, going into the Kaseya Center and winning less than 48 hours after an elimination game is a tough ask for Chicago.

Miami won’t have Jimmy Butler or Terry Rozier for this game. The Heat are 13-9 straight up without Butler this season. That solid record is largely due to Miami rookie small forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who was inserted into the starting lineup when Butler missed several games spanning from the end of December to the middle of January. Jaquez is putting up 11.9 points per game on 48.9% shooting from the floor this year. I like Miami to ratchet up the defense and hit enough three-pointers to win this game at home by a basket or more on Friday night.

Bulls vs. Heat Prediction: MIAMI HEAT -1.5