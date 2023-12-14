Bulls vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the number has dropped a full point, is the over still the best bet in Thursday night’s Bulls vs. Heat matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

521 Chicago Bulls (+4) at 522 Miami Heat (-4); o/u 216

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Bulls vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bulls DFS Spin

Nikola Vucevic played 33 minutes in Tuesday’s 114-106 loss to the Nuggets, scoring 26 points (12-of-21 FGs, 1-of-1 FTs), 16 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one 3-pointer.

With Nikola Jokic getting ejected during the second quarter, Vucevic didn’t have to spend as much time defending the two-time MVP as anticipated. While Vooch is up to eight 20-point double-doubles of the season, Tuesday’s was his first with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists. Ranked just outside the top 50 in 9-cat value for the season, Basketball Monster ranks him 44th over the last two weeks. The absence of Zach LaVine hasn’t drastically impacted Vucevic’s value, which can be taken as a sign of his consistency regardless of who’s on the court.

Miami Heat DFS Spin

Jimmy Butler accounted for 15 points (4-of-8 FGs, 7-of-7 FTs), six rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal in Wednesday’s 115-104 win over Charlotte, playing 29 minutes.

Butler took a back seat scoring-wise but remained impactful as a playmaker. The star wing dished out a game-high 10 assists on the night, while fellow starters Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry shot a combined 10-of-13 from three. Since scoring 33 points in Miami’s December 2 loss to the Pacers, Butler’s scored 19 or fewer in three of his last four. The good thing for fantasy managers is that he remains productive enough in other categories that the lack of scoring doesn’t damage his fantasy value too much.

Bulls vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Chicago’s last 5 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 8 of Chicago’s last 9 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Miami’s last 5 games when playing Chicago

Miami is 16-7 SU in its last 23 games when playing Chicago

Bulls vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which has cashed in 11 out of Miami’s last 14 games when facing an opponent from the Central Division. The over is also 9-2 in the Bulls’ last 11 games overall and has hit in four out of the Heat’s last five games when listed as a favorite.

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Prediction: OVER 216