Bulls vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Chicago Bulls head to Philly to face the 76ers on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the 76ers cover the 10.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Bulls vs. 76ers betting prediction.

The Chicago Bulls are 15-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-16-1 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 22-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 22-10 ATS this season.

Bulls vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Chicago Bulls (+10.5) at 518 Philadelphia 76ers (-10.5); o/u 224.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NBA TV

Bulls vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Bulls Daily Fantasy Spin

Chicago shooting guard Zach LaVine (foot), center Nikola Vucevic (groin), and small forward Torrey Craig (heel) will all sit out for Tuesday’s road clash with Philadelphia. LaVine is second on the team in scoring with 21.0 points per game, and Vucevic is fourth on the club in scoring with 16.7 points per contest this season. In their stead, shooting guard Alex Caruso and center Andre Drummond have been getting more minutes. Bulls shooting guard Ayo Dosunmu has also seen an uptick in playing time due to various injuries on the team.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Sixers shooting guard De’Anthony Melton won’t play against the Bulls on Tuesday. He’s nursing a sore back. Melton is averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals, and 2.1 made three-pointers per game for Philly this season. Kelly Oubre Jr. should slide into the starting lineup in Melton’s place on Tuesday night.

Tuesday will also likely mark the return of Philadelphia center Joel Embiid. Embiid has missed his team’s last four games with a right ankle sprain, but he’s not listed on the team’s injury report ahead of Tuesday’s showdown with Chicago. Embiid leads the NBA in scoring with 35.0 points per game this season.

Bulls vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Chicago is 22-19-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season.

Chicago is 12-9-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

The Bulls are 12-11 ATS in conference games this season.

The Bulls are 8-5-1 ATS after a win this season.

Bulls vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

Philadelphia is tied for the second-best record against the spread overall this season at 22-10. Because of this, the oddsmakers have begun to inflate their lines to prevent people from continuously betting on the Sixers and winning. This line is a prime example.

Philadelphia is favored by 10.5 points, but they just lost to Chicago 105-92 at the United Center on Saturday night. Now granted, the Sixers were coming off the second night of a back-to-back and they didn’t have Joel Embiid available for that contest. Now Philly will be playing on 2 days of rest, and they’ll have their superstar center on the floor. I still think the line might be too high.

Chicago is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games, and the Bulls are 4-0 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season. The Bulls have a surprising amount of depth and play good defense. Chicago allows 112.0 points per game, which ranks 9th in the league this year. The recipe for covering a big spread is to get enough stops to prevent a blowout. And I believe the Bulls will be able to do that on Tuesday. I’m taking the Bulls and the points in this one.

Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction: CHICAGO BULLS +10.5