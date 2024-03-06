Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Bucks vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Bucks vs. Warriors

    The Bucks vs. Warriors matchup will be the second of ESPN’s Wednesday night double header, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. ET. Will the Warriors cover as a 3-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    543 Milwaukee Bucks (+3) at 544 Golden State Warriors (-3); o/u 228.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

    Bucks vs. Warriors: Public Bettors Backing Golden State

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Antetokounmpo Questionable to face Warriors

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (left Achilles tendinitis) is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Warriors. Giannis sat out Monday’s win over the Clippers. It was announced that Pat Connaughton would replace him in the starting lineup. However, Patrick Beverley received the nod and played well. He should remain in the starting five if Antetokounmpo cannot play, boosting his fantasy value. Also receiving a boost with the two-time MVP sidelined would be Bobby Portis. He’s already rostered in over 70% of Yahoo leagues.

    Curry finishes with just Four Points vs. Boston

    Steph Curry finished Sunday’s blowout loss to Boston with four points, three assists and a rebound across 17 minutes. Curry shot a putrid 2-of-13 from the floor and 0-of-9 from deep, marking the third time since December 17 that he’s failed to hit a three-pointer. He and Golden State’s other starters were benched after halftime after falling behind 44 points to Boston through the first two quarters. Curry has been great as of late, and Golden State had won three straight and six of seven before heading to TD Garden. The Celtics have done a phenomenal job of locking down opponents recently, so we can expect a bounceback from Curry when the Warriors face the Bucks on Wednesday.

    Warriors are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games overall

    Bucks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games

    Warriors are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up loss

    Bucks are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games overall

    Bucks vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 14-3 in the Warriors’ last 17 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six home games and is 13-3 in their last 16 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game. The under is also 15-5-1 in the Bucks’ last 21 road games, is 20-7-1 in their last 28 games overall and is 17-4 in their last 21 games following a win.

    Bucks vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: UNDER 228.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com