Bucks vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Bucks vs. Warriors matchup will be the second of ESPN’s Wednesday night double header, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. ET. Will the Warriors cover as a 3-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

543 Milwaukee Bucks (+3) at 544 Golden State Warriors (-3); o/u 228.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Bucks vs. Warriors: Public Bettors Backing Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Antetokounmpo Questionable to face Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left Achilles tendinitis) is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Warriors. Giannis sat out Monday’s win over the Clippers. It was announced that Pat Connaughton would replace him in the starting lineup. However, Patrick Beverley received the nod and played well. He should remain in the starting five if Antetokounmpo cannot play, boosting his fantasy value. Also receiving a boost with the two-time MVP sidelined would be Bobby Portis. He’s already rostered in over 70% of Yahoo leagues.

Curry finishes with just Four Points vs. Boston

Steph Curry finished Sunday’s blowout loss to Boston with four points, three assists and a rebound across 17 minutes. Curry shot a putrid 2-of-13 from the floor and 0-of-9 from deep, marking the third time since December 17 that he’s failed to hit a three-pointer. He and Golden State’s other starters were benched after halftime after falling behind 44 points to Boston through the first two quarters. Curry has been great as of late, and Golden State had won three straight and six of seven before heading to TD Garden. The Celtics have done a phenomenal job of locking down opponents recently, so we can expect a bounceback from Curry when the Warriors face the Bucks on Wednesday.

Bucks vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Warriors are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games overall

Bucks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games

Warriors are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up loss

Bucks are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Bucks vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 14-3 in the Warriors’ last 17 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six home games and is 13-3 in their last 16 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game. The under is also 15-5-1 in the Bucks’ last 21 road games, is 20-7-1 in their last 28 games overall and is 17-4 in their last 21 games following a win.

Bucks vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: UNDER 228.5