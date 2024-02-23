Bucks vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is Milwaukee the best bet in Friday night’s Bucks vs. Timberwolves matchup or will Minnesota cash as a home favorite? Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday night.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Milwaukee Bucks (+4.5) at 536 Minnesota Timberwolves (-4.5); o/u 225.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 23, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN

Bucks vs. Timberwolves: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Antetokounmpo Probable for Friday Night

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis) and Pat Connaughton (left knee patellar tendinitis) are probable for Friday’s game against the Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo and Connaughton should be cleared to play in Milwaukee’s first game after the All-Star break. The former’s status is far more impactful in fantasy basketball circles; a potential absence for Giannis would free up additional opportunities for Bobby Portis. As for Connaughton, his availability does not significantly impact fantasy basketball.

Towns Posts 50 Points in All-Star Game

Karl-Anthony Towns posted 50 points (23-of-35 FG), eight rebounds, three assists and four triples across 28 minutes in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Towns started off steadily, but he really got going in the fourth quarter. He found the ball in his hands frequently and threw down nasty reverse jam after nasty reverse jam.

Towns joins Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis as the only players to score at least 50 points in an All-Star Game, but KAT is the only one of the four not to win ASG MVP. His 35 field goals are second-most in an All-Star Game, bested only by Davis’s 39 in 2017. At the break, Towns has missed just one game and is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 triples across 32.7 minutes in 54 appearances.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Under is 5-1 in Bucks last 6 games as an underdog

Over is 4-1 in Timberwolves last 5 overall

Under is 3-0-1 in Bucks last 4 overall

Under is 11-5 in Timberwolves last 16 home games

Bucks vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

Take Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games overall, is 4-1 against the number in their last five games as a favorite and is 9-4 at the betting window in their last 13 games playing on three or more days of rest. On the other side, the Bucks are just 1-11 against the spread in their last 12 road games, is 6-18 against the number in their last 24 games overall and are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games following an ATS loss.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -4.5