Bucks vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks head to OKC to face the Thunder on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Bucks cover the 14.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 49-31 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 35-44-1 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 55-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 44-35-1 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

571 Milwaukee Bucks (+14.5) at 572 Oklahoma City Thunder (-14.5); o/u 223.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 12, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: NBA TV

Bucks vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and point guard AJ Green (ankle) have both been ruled out for Friday’s road tilt with the Thunder. Antetokounmpo is the team’s best player and is averaging 30.4 points per game while shooting 61.1% from the field this season.

Milwaukee small forward Khris Middleton (ankle), center Brook Lopez (rest), and forward MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) are all listed as questionable to play against Oklahoma City on Friday. Middleton and Lopez are both averaging over 12 points per game.

Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard is doubtful to play against the Thunder on Friday due to left adductor soreness. Lillard is second on the team in scoring with 24.4 points per game and leads the club in assists with 7.0 dimes per game in 2024.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder guard Luguentz Dort sat out his team’s 127-89 win over the Spurs on Wednesday for rest purposes. He should be good to go against the Bucks on Friday night. Dort is averaging 11.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 77 starts for Oklahoma City this season.

Oklahoma City shooting guard Josh Giddey nearly posted a triple-double in his club’s home blowout win over the Spurs on Wednesday. In that game, the Australian national racked up 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 5 from the foul line. Giddey is averaging 12.4 points per game this season.

Bucks vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Milwaukee is 16-22 ATS as the road team this season.

Oklahoma City is 25-14 ATS as the home team this season.

Oklahoma City is 33-26 ATS as a favorite this season.

Bucks vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Milwaukee will be shorthanded for this contest. Bucks star forward Giannis Antetkounmpo has already been ruled out for the rest of the regular season, and Damian Lillard is listed as doubtful for this game. Those players are the Bucks’ top two scorers. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are questionable for Friday’s game, and they rank third and fifth on the team in scoring, respectively. The Bucks are likely going to rest players for this contest. They likely have their eye on their game at Orlando on the final day of the regular season. Milwaukee can still secure the #2 seed in the East with a loss on Friday and a win on Sunday.

Oklahoma City will likely be playing hard in this game, as the Thunder still have a chance at the #1 seed in the West. OKC is tied with Minnesota and both clubs sit 1 game back of the conference-leading Nuggets. With that motivation and the fact that the Bucks will be missing between two and four of their top-five scorers, I think the pick has to be the Thunder. I believe that Oklahoma City will take care of business at home and win big on Friday night.

Bucks vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -14.5