    Bucks vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Bucks vs. Suns

    With Phoenix laying 3.5 points against Milwaukee and the total sitting at 244.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Bucks vs. Suns matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    583 Milwaukee Bucks (+3.5) at 584 Phoenix Suns (-3.5); o/u 244.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 6, 2024

    Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

    TV: TNT

    Bucks vs. Suns: Bettors Leaning Towards Milwaukee

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Antetokounmpo Probable for Tuesday’s Game

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis) and Andre Jackson Jr. (right wrist sprain) are probable for Tuesday’s game against the Suns.

    Antetokounmpo has dealt with patellar tendinitis for a few days but still took on a heavy workload in Sunday’s loss to the Jazz. He should be in the starting lineup, with Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder being in the mix to start if Giannis sits. As for Jackson, his status will not impact fantasy basketball, as his role within the rotation has been limited.

    Durant Leads Suns with 35 Points

    Kevin Durant led the Suns with 35 points (14-of-24 FGs), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, one block and five 3-pointers in a 129-120 loss to the Hawks on Friday.

    Durant was able to provide excellent value across the board in this game and came close to recording his second triple-double of the season. His five 3-pointers were his second most this season, as he has hit six on two separate occasions. This was also his second straight 30-point game after not doing much scoring over his previous four games. Durant has once again provided first round value this season, and he has been able to stay healthy for most of the year. He’ll look to keep this going in Washington on Sunday as they wrap up a seven-game roadtrip.

    Suns are 10-22-1 ATS in their last 33 games overall

    Bucks are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 road games

    Suns are 5-15-1 ATS in their last 21 games as a home favorite

    Bucks are 15-36 ATS in their last 51 games as a road underdog

    Bucks vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Suns’ last 11 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home games and has cashed in six out of their last seven games as a home favorite. On the other side, the under is 5-0 in the Bucks’ last five road games, is 4-0 in their lat four games when they’re listed as an underdog and is 5-0 in their last five road games versus a team with a winning home record.

    Bucks vs. Suns Betting Prediction: UNDER 244.5

