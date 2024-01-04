Bucks vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks head to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Thursday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Spurs cover the 9-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Spurs betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 24-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-18-1 ATS this season.

The San Antonio Spurs are 5-28 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-20 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Spurs Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Milwaukee Bucks (-9) at 554 San Antonio Spurs (+9); o/u 249.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 4, 2024

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: TNT

Bucks vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks guard AJ Green sat out Wednesday’s road clash with the Pacers due to a broken nose. He’s listed as questionable for Thursday’s game with that same ailment. Green is averaging 3.0 points per game in 7.2 minutes per contest for Milwaukee this season.

Milwaukee small forward Jae Crowder won’t play on Wednesday as he works his way back from a left adductor and abdominal tear. Crowder has been out since November 11th but is targeting mid-January for his return. Crowder was putting up 8.1 points per game this season before getting injured.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

Spurs power forward Zach Collins won’t suit up Thursday against the Bucks. He’s out with a right ankle sprain. The big man from Gonzaga will likely miss 2-4 weeks. Zach Collins is averaging 12.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 26.1 minutes per contest this season.

San Antonio guard Malaki Branham is listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game with a right ankle injury. Branham is posting 8.9 points and 2.5 assists per contest in 33 games of action this year.

Bucks vs. Spurs NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against San Antonio.

Milwaukee is 14-18-1 ATS as a favorite this season.

The over is 22-12 in Milwaukee’s games this season. That’s tied for the second-highest over percentage in the league.

The over is 21-12 in San Antonio’s games this season. That ranks tied for the third-highest over percentage in the NBA this season.

Bucks vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

Milwaukee is playing this game on the second night of a back-to-back. The Bucks lost at Indiana on Wednesday night, 142-130. Milwaukee’s defense was terrible and Indiana made them pay by shooting 55.6% from the floor and 40% from three-point range. Indiana plays fast as they have the second-fastest pace in the league. Their style of offense could likely have taken a lot out of Milwaukee, considering the Bucks had to travel from Indianapolis to San Antonio, which is a four-hour flight.

San Antonio last played on January 2nd at Memphis. The Spurs lost that contest 106-98, but rookie center Victor Wembanyama had 20 points and 7 rebounds. San Antonio will get this game at home, and they’ll be catching Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back. I can’t see the Bucks winning this game by double digits on such a short turnaround, so I’m taking the Spurs and the points at home here.

Bucks vs. Spurs Prediction: SAN ANTONIO SPURS +9