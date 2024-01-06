Bucks vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the total in Saturday night’s Bucks vs. Rockets matchup sits at 238, is the over still in play? Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is set for 8:00 p.m. ET tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Milwaukee Bucks (-6.5) at 508 Houston Rockets (+6.5); o/u 238

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2023

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Bucks vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS Spin

Giannis Antetokounmpo played 39 minutes in Thursday’s 125-121 win over San Antonio, tallying 44 points (19-of-28 FGs, 4-of-6 FTs), 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one block, and two 3-pointers.

Facing Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama for the first time, Antetokounmpo put on a show in San Antonio. Finishing a game with at least 40 points for the fifth time this season, Giannis shot nearly 68% from the field while also going 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. A top 25 player in 9-cat formats for the season, he’s closing in on 1st-round value in 8-cat. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks finish their Week 11 slate on Saturday when they visit the Rockets.

Houston Rockets DFS Spin

Fred VanVleet shot 7-of-9 from the field and 1-of-2 from the foul line in Wednesday’s 112-101 win over Brooklyn, recording a line of 21 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks, and six 3-pointers in 36 minutes.

VanVleet recorded his second points/assists double-double in three games on Wednesday, moving his total to 13 on the season. By comparison, he finished his final season in Toronto with ten double-doubles, which matched his career-high at the time. Like teammate Alperen Sengun, VanVleet provides top 40 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats. Things will get harder to end Week 11, as Houston finishes with a back-to-back against the Timberwolves (Friday) and Bucks (Saturday).

Bucks vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Milwaukee’s last 7 games when playing Houston

Milwaukee is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Houston

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Houston’s last 7 games when playing Milwaukee

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games at home

Bucks vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which is 6-1 in the Bucks’ last seven games against Houston and is 16-6 in Milwaukee’s last 22 road games. The over is also 20-8 in the Bucks’ last 28 games against Southwest Division foes and is 7-3 in their last 10 games played on a Saturday. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Rockets’ last five games and has cashed in four out of their last five home games. Finally, the over is 6-2 in Houston’s last eight games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and hit in six out of its last eight games against a foe from the Central Division.

Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Prediction: OVER 238