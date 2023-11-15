Bucks vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Toronto to take on the Raptors on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Bucks cover the 4.5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Bucks vs. Raptors betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 6-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-8-1 ATS this season.

The Toronto Raptors are 5-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Raptors Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Milwaukee Bucks (-4.5) at 508 Toronto Raptors (+4.5); o/u 226.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Bucks vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Wednesday night’s game in Toronto as he manages a left calf ailment. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 58.2% from the floor for the Bucks this season.

Milwaukee reserve forward Jae Crowder will miss Wednesday’s game and likely several more contests after that with a left adductor and abdominal tear he suffered in the club’s game against Orlando on Saturday. Crowder was averaging 8.1 points per game in 26.7 minutes per contest this year before getting hurt.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Toronto will likely be without two of their top five scorers for Wednesday night’s home tilt with Milwaukee. Raptors small forward O.G. Anunoby is third on the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game. He’s doubtful for Wednesday’s game with a finger injury. Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is doubtful with a foot injury. Trent is fifth on the team in scoring with 10.4 points per game on the campaign.

Bucks vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

The over is 53-44 in Milwaukee’s games since the beginning of last season.

The over is 51-42 in Toronto’s games since the start of last season.

Milwaukee is 47-43-2 ATS as the road team since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Milwaukee is 76-71-6 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2021 season.

Bucks vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

The injuries to key players might be too much to overcome for Toronto on Wednesday night. O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. are two of the top five scorers on the Raptors. But those two are also some of Toronto’s better wing defenders. In a game that will feature Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the other side, not having long players who can guard the perimeter may ultimately do Toronto in.

Milwaukee has had an uneven start to the season in 2023. The Bucks beat the Sixers and Heat in two of their first three games but have lost games to the Magic, Pacers, and Raptors after that. Milwaukee did look good against Chicago on Monday as the Bucks secured a 118-109 win at home. In that contest, Milwaukee held Chicago to 38% shooting from the field, outrebounded the Bulls by 6, and scored 12 more points off of turnovers than Chicago. Milwaukee lost at Toronto 130-111 on November 1st, but I think the Bucks avenge that defeat on Wednesday night by 5 points or more. I’m laying the points with Milwaukee on the road.

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -4.5