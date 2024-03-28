Bucks vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks head to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Thursday night at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Bucks cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Pelicans betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 46-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-39-1 ATS this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 44-28 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 40-31-1 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Pelicans Matchup & Betting Odds

569 Milwaukee Bucks (-2.5) at 570 New Orleans Pelicans (+2.5); o/u 223.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV: NBA TV

Bucks vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks point guard Patrick Beverley missed the team’s last game with a right wrist sprain. He’s questionable for Thursday’s contest with that same ailment. Since coming over at the trade deadline, Beverley is averaging 5.1 points per contest in 19 games for Milwaukee this year.

Bucks forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), Khris Middleton (ankle), and MarJon Beauchamp (back) are all listed as probable to play against the Pelicans on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double in his last game, logging 29 points, 21 rebounds, and 11 assists in Milwaukee’s 128-124 overtime loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram (knee) and guard Dyson Daniels (knee) will both sit out Thursday’s home date with the Bucks. The bigger loss of the two is Ingram, who’s averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season.

New Orleans point guard Jose Alvarado left the team’s last game with a hip injury, and he’s questionable for Thursday’s contest with said hip injury. Alvarado is logging 6.9 points and 1.1 steals per game in 17.8 minutes per contest for the Pelicans in 2024.

Bucks vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against New Orleans.

Milwaukee is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

New Orleans is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

New Orleans is 21-22-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Bucks vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

These two teams played each other on January 27th in Milwaukee. The Bucks won that game easily 141-117. Brandon Ingram played for the Pelicans and recorded 26 points in that game. He’ll sit out this contest on Thursday. In that game two months ago, Milwaukee shot 56% from the field and 44.4% from long range on their way to a blowout win. That game was part of a larger trend. Milwaukee has had a lot of success against New Orleans over the past few years. The Bucks are 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Pelicans. Of those 8 outright wins, 7 of them came by 9 points or more.

It’s also worth noting that the Bucks have been good after a loss over the past six seasons. Since the start of the 2018 campaign, Milwaukee is 90-75-2 ATS after a loss. That’s the fifth-best mark in the league over that span. Coming off of a tough, come-from-ahead overtime loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night, I like the Bucks to rebound against the Pelicans on Thursday. I’ll be laying the points with Milwaukee on the road in this contest.

Bucks vs. Pelicans Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -2.5