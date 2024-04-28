Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Pacers vs. Bucks

    The Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Pacers are listed as 9.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 217 points, what is the best bet for Game 4 from Indy? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Pacers prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    553 Milwaukee Bucks (+9.0) at 554 Indiana Pacers (-9.0); o/u 217

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday April 28, 2024

    Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

    Bucks vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

    Milwaukee dropped to Indiana in overtime 121-118 on Friday night. Khris Middleton had a big game scoring 42 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the loss. Damian Lillard is listed as doubtful with a calf injury on Sunday.

    Indiana Pacers DFS SPIN

    The Pacers took a 2-1 series on Friday. Tyrese Haliburton recorded a triple-double scoring 18 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists. The Pacers look to take a commanding 3-1 lead from Indy on Sunday.

    Milwaukee is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction:

    Take the Bucks. I know Milwaukee will likely be without Giannis and Lillard in this one, however they still have a veteran team who is getting a lot of points. Khris Middelton had an excellent game in game 3 and I expect to have another big showing. I don’t think Milwaukee wins here, but game should be closer than expected.  

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Bucks +9

