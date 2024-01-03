Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The line in Wednesday night’s Bucks vs. Pacers matchup opened at 3 but has climbed to 3.5. Will Milwaukee cover as a 3.5-point road favorite or is there a better bet on the board

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5) at 532 Indiana Pacers (+3.5); o/u 256.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 3, 2023

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Bucks vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS Spin

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points (11-of-20 FGs, 8-of-11 FTs), 18 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks in a 122-113 loss to Indiana on Monday. Despite the loss, Giannis was able to record a triple-double for the third time this season. He had a masterful performance, even though his team wasn’t able to walk away victorious.

Antetokounmpo’s free throw shooting is always a polarizing topic when it comes to fantasy hoops, though it has improved this season. That has allowed him to provide third round value so far this season, despite finishing outside the top-100 last year. He is one of the most impactful players in the league, as he showed in this game. However, his value may not reflect that because of his below average free throw shooting.

Indiana Pacers DFS Spin

Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 26 points (11-of-22 FGs), nine rebounds, 11 assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in a 122-113 win over the Bucks on Monday. Haliburton fell one rebound shy of recording the second triple-double of his career, the first of which came during their In-Season Tournament win over Boston.

His 3-point shot wasn’t falling in this game (1-of-7), but he was still able to score and make an impact in other ways. He wasn’t able to extend his 20/20 streak to three games, but he has had at least 10 assists in nine straight games. He leads the league in assists per game, which is a big reason why he has been able to provide top five value in 9-cat leagues this season.

Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Milwaukee’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Indiana

Milwaukee is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Indiana

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Indiana’s last 7 games when playing at home against Milwaukee

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Indiana’s last 6 games

Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which has cashed in 28 out of Milwaukee’s last 40 games and is 11-4 in the Bucks’ last 15 games against the Pacers. The over has also cashed in six out of Indiana’s last seven home games versus Milwaukee and is 20-6 in the Pacers’ last 26 home games overall. Finally, the over is 21-7 in the Pacers’ last 28 conference games and is 11-1 in Indiana’s last 12 games played on a Wednesday.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: OVER 257.5