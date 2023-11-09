Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Indianapolis to the face the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:00p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Pacers are listed as 3.0-point home underdog and the total is sitting at 241 points, what is the smart bet from Indy? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Pacers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

501 Milwaukee Bucks (-3.0) at 502 Indiana Pacers (+3.0); o/u 241.0

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Bucks vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

Damian Lillard had a big night in the Bucks 120-118 against Detroit on Wednesday night from Milwaukee. Lillard had 34 points on 10/25 from the field and made 12/13 FT’s. Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from Wednesday’s contest in the third after picking up a pair of technical fouls, luckily for Giannis and the Bucks they were still able to find a way to win.

Indiana Pacers DFS SPIN

Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers in scoring in Wednesday night’s 134-118 win versus the Utah Jazz. Nesmith recorded 24 points on 9/13 from the field in 30 minutes of action of the bench. The Pacers as a team have scored 286 total points over their past two games, they will look to keep up their high-pace against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Bucks are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games versus Indiana.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Pacers.

Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction:

The Bucks won a closely contested game versus the Pistons last night, while the Pacers also played Wednesday and comfortably defeated the Utah Jazz on their home floor. The Pacers have been an exciting team to watch through eight games, as they are leading the NBA in points per game with 126. Tyrese Haliburton is leading the charge for Indiana, as he is averaging 24 ppg and 12 assists in the six games he has played.

This is a high total for a reason, but I don’t think it’s high enough. Indiana has been great on offense, but the defense has not been for the Pacers, ranking bottom three in the league giving up 122 ppg. It’s no secret the Bucks’ offense is also dangerous averaging 117 ppg and it looks like they haven’t hit their full stride yet. I don’t love that both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, but the Pacers have a lot of young guys and some key players for the Bucks should be fresh as Giannis was ejected in the 3rd quarter and Khris Middelton had the night off Wednesday. Pacers continue their hot shooting at home, while the Bucks should not have much trouble carving up Indiana’s defense. Over is the play.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 241