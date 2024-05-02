Bucks vs. Pacers Game 6 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 3-seed Milwaukee Bucks head back to Indiana to face the 6-seed Pacers on Thursday night at 6:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 6 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Pacers cover the 8-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Pacers betting prediction.

Indiana leads the series 3-2.

The Milwaukee Bucks went 49-33 straight up in the regular season and are 2-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Bucks are 38-48-1 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 3-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pacers are 46-39-3 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Milwaukee Bucks (+8) at 514 Indiana Pacers (-8); o/u 212.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 2, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: TNT

Bucks vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and point guard Damian Lillard (Achilles) are both doubtful for Thursday’s game against the Pacers. Antetokounmpo led the team in scoring during the regular season with 30.4 points per game while Lillard was second on the team with 24.3 points per game this season.

Bucks small forward Khris Middleton (ankle) and point guard Patrick Beverley (oblique) are both probable to play in Game 6 on Thursday. Middleton is averaging 26.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest in the 2024 playoffs.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable to play on Thursday due to lower back spasms. He logged 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists across 34 minutes in his club’s Game 4 loss on Tuesday.

Haliburton is averaging 15.8 points and 9.2 assists per game in 37.2 minutes per contest during these playoffs. If Haliburton is unable to play, Indiana will likely turn to T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, and Ben Sheppard for increased minutes on Thursday.

Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 43-40 ATS in playoff games since the start of the 2015 season.

Milwaukee is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Indiana is 21-22-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Indiana is an NBA-worst 2-7 ATS in playoff games since the start of the 2019 season.

Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Milwaukee probably won’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard for this game, but that wasn’t a problem in Game 5. The Bucks won that contest at home 115-92 with Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis both erupting for 29 points apiece. Tuesday’s game proved that the Bucks can win without their top two scorers on the floor.

Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for Thursday’s game. He’s been underwhelming thus far in this series as he’s only scoring 15.8 points per game. That figure is well below his regular season average of 20.1 points per game. The Pacers are only 22-24-1 ATS as a favorite this season, and I think they’ll struggle to win this game by three possessions or more on Thursday. I’m laying the points with the underdog Bucks in this one.

Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS +8