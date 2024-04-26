Bucks vs. Pacers Game 3 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 3-seed Milwaukee Bucks head to Indiana to face the 6-seed Pacers on Friday night at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. It’s Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Pacers cover the 6-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Pacers betting prediction.

The series is tied 1-1.

The Milwaukee Bucks went 49-33 straight up in the regular season and are 1-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Bucks are 36-47-1 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 1-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pacers are 45-37-3 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Milwaukee Bucks (+6) at 534 Indiana Pacers (-6); o/u 221.5

5:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN

Bucks vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Friday’s game due to a left calf strain. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee in both scoring and rebounding during the regular season with 30.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee small forward Khris Middleton is questionable to play Friday with a right ankle sprain. He missed Thursday’s practice due to said injury. Middleton is second on the team in scoring during the playoffs thus far with 19.0 points per game. Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and Jae Crowder could all see upticks in minutes if Antetokounmpo and/or Middleton are forced to sit out Friday.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam posted a double-double in his team’s 125-108 Game 2 win over the Bucks on Tuesday. In that game, the New Mexico State alum logged 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists. Siakam is averaging 36.5 points per game in the playoffs.

Indiana center Myles Turner was also terrific in his team’s gutsy road win on Tuesday. In that contest, the big man out of Texas scored 22 points, pulled down 7 rebounds, dished out 6 assists, and blocked 3 shots. Turner is putting up 19.5 points per game in the 2024 postseason thus far.

Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Milwaukee is 16-24 ATS as the road team this season.

Indiana is 22-17-2 ATS as the home team this season.

Indiana is 8-4 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Milwaukee probably won’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo available for this game as he’s listed as doubtful with a calf injury. Making matters worse for Milwaukee, forward Khris Middleton missed Thursday’s practice with a right ankle sprain that has him listed as questionable for Friday’s contest. Antetokounmpo was first on the team in scoring and Middleton was third in that category during the regular season. If one or both players are forced to sit out Friday, it could be a long night for the Bucks.

Indiana looked great in their 125-108 Game 2 road win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The Pacers offense looked crisp, and the Bucks couldn’t get stops with any consistency. It’s possible that Indiana is simply a younger, quicker team than the Bucks. Milwaukee does start four players who are age 32 or older after all. One final stat should drive that point home. Indiana is 29-21-3 ATS this season when playing an opponent on equal rest, while the Bucks are just 18-27-1 ATS in that same scenario this year. I’d be very surprised if the Bucks won this game, so I’ll be laying the points with the Pacers at home on Friday night.

Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction: INDIANA PACERS -6