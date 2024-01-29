Bucks vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Milwaukee listed as a 4.5-point road underdog and the total sitting at 239.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Bucks vs. Nuggets matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

551 Milwaukee Bucks (+4.5) at 552 Denver Nuggets (-4.5); o/u 239.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 29, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Bucks vs. Nuggets: Bettors Favor Underdog Milwaukee

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Antetokounmpo Probable for Monday Night

Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) is probable for Monday’s game against the Nuggets. Giannis was not included on the initial injury report, but the good news is that he’s considered probable to play on Monday. Should he be ruled out, Jae Crowder and Andre Jackson Jr. are the two most likely candidates to fill the void in the starting lineup.

Jokic Provides 26 Points in win over 76ers

Nikola Jokic provided 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Saturday’s win over Philadelphia. Jokic’s streak of 30-point games was snapped at four. That said, he extended his 20-point scoring and double-double streaks to nine each in the narrow victory. In that span, the big man has averaged 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He posted a 25/19/3 line in last week’s loss at Philly, but the Nuggets emerged victorious to even the season series. Jokic is 2-3 across his last five head-to-head matchups with Joel Embiid. Unfortunately, Embiid was out due to a knee injury on Saturday.

Bucks vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Nuggets are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Nuggets are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

Bucks are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 road games

Milwaukee is 1-7 ATS in its last 8 games following a straight up win

Bucks vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 5-0 in the Nuggets’ last five games overall, is 9-4 in their last 13 home games and is 9-4 in their last 13 games as a home favorite. On the other side, the under is 8-2 in the Bucks’ last 10 games as a road underdog, is 4-1 in their last five road games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games when they’re listed as an underdog either home or away.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: UNDER 239.5