Bucks vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Brooklyn catching 5.5 points as a home dog and the total sitting at 231.5, what’s the best bet in Monday’s Bucks vs. Nets matchup? Tip-off from Barclays Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Milwaukee Bucks (-5.5) at 540 Brooklyn Nets (+5.5); o/u 231.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, November 6, 2023

Barclays Center, NY

Bucks vs. Nets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS Spin

Damian Lillard shot 7-of-15 from the field and 12-of-12 from the foul line in Friday’s 110-105 win over the Knicks. He posted a line of 30 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block, and four 3-pointers in 36 minutes.

In the three games after his 39-point effort in Milwaukee’s season-opening win over Philadelphia, Lillard shot a combined 13-of-35 from the field, scoring a total of 46 points. He looked more like his usual self on Friday, getting to his spots and leading the Bucks with 30 points scored. He and Giannis Antetokounmpo (22/8/6/0/1 with three 3-pointers in 36 minutes) led the way offensively, as one would expect. Still, they had a lot of help against the Knicks.

In total, six Bucks scored in double figures, including reserves Jae Crowder (14/6/2/1 with four 3-pointers) and MarJon Beauchamp (13/2/2 with three 3-pointers). But the Bucks will go as far as Lillard and Giannis take them. The two stars held up their end of the bargain on Friday.

Brooklyn Nets DFS Spin

Ben Simmons (back injury management) is not on the injury report for Monday’s game against the Bucks.

Simmons, who was held out of Saturday’s loss to the Celtics for injury management reasons, has been able to stay healthy thus far. He’ll be back in the lineup on Monday, which means a return to the bench for Royce O’Neale. O’Neale, who went 2-of-15 from the field against the Celtics, isn’t worth holding onto in most fantasy leagues.

Bucks vs. Nets NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 5 games on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 5 games when playing Brooklyn

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Brooklyn’s last 5 games when playing Milwaukee

Brooklyn is 5-0-1 ATS in its last 6 games

Bucks vs. Nets NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which has cashed in 11 of Milwaukee’s last 13 games on the road. The over is also 8-2 in the Bucks’ last 10 games and is 11-2 in in the Bucks’ last 13 games played on the road.

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Prediction: OVER 231.5