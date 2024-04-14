Bucks vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET. Can the Bucks cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Magic betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 49-32 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 35-45-1 ATS this season.

The Orlando Magic are 46-35 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 50-31 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Magic Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Milwaukee Bucks (+4.5) at 512 Orlando Magic (-4.5); o/u 214.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Bucks vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and point guard AJ Green (ankle) will both sit out the team’s regular season road finale against the Magic. The bigger loss of the pair is Antetokounmpo, who will finish the regular season averaging 30.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard (adductor), small forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), and forward MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) are all listed as probable for Thursday’s road tilt with Orlando. Lillard is the key name among that trio as he is averaging 24.4 points and a team-high 7.0 assists per game for the Bucks this year.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bucks due to back spasms. The former #7 overall pick out of Duke is averaging 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 25.8 minutes per contest for Orlando this season.

Orlando power forward Paolo Banchero was solid in his team’s 125-113 road loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. In that game, the 6’10” 250-pound second-year man logged 22 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, and a blocked shot. Banchero is leading the team in scoring with 22.5 points per game in 2024.

Bucks vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Orlando.

Milwaukee is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 games overall.

Orlando is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The under is 43-37-1 in Orlando’s games this season.

Bucks vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Milwaukee won’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo for this game. The Bucks are 4-4 straight up without Antetokounmpo in the lineup this year. But Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard should be good to go on Sunday. He’s averaging 31.9 points, 8.4 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game in 7 games without Giannis in the lineup this season. Lillard is used to carrying an offense, and he should be able to do that skillfully on Sunday.

Furthermore, the Bucks need this game to secure the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They even rested multiple starters against Oklahoma City on Friday night so that they would be rested for Sunday’s matchup. I think there’s some real value on the Bucks money line, but I’ll take Milwaukee and the points as the pick on the road in Orlando on Sunday afternoon.

Bucks vs. Magic Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS +4.5