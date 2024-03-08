Bucks vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is the 232.5-point total in Friday night’s Bucks vs. Lakers game set too high? Or will Milwaukee and Los Angeles still combine for enough points to cash the over tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

573 Milwaukee Bucks (-1) at 574 Los Angeles Lakers (+1); o/u 232.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 8, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Bucks vs. Lakers: Public all over Milwaukee

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Antetokounmpo Listed as Probable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left Achilles tendinitis) is listed as probable for Friday’s matchup with the Lakers. Antetoukounmpo should be available to play as he continues to manage this Achilles issue. As long as everything goes well during warmups, he should continue to provide elite value. If something changes, Patrick Beverley should return to the starting unit, as he did when Giannis didn’t play on Monday. Bobby Portis would also see extra minutes off the bench.

LeBron Questionable to face Bucks

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is questionable for Friday’s game against the Bucks. James aggravated the issue during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the Kings, immediately exiting and gingerly walking back to the locker room. Following the defeat, he said that he was fine, and LeBron has played previous games after being questionable on the initial injury report. If he cannot play against Milwaukee, Taurean Prince would move into the starting lineup, boosting his fantasy value.

Bucks vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Lakers are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games overall

Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games

Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

Bucks are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Bucks vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 18-7-1 in the Bucks’ last 26 road games, is 19-6-1 in their last 26 games overall and is 18-7-1 in their last 26 games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game. On the other side, the under is 4-0 in the Lakers’ last four games as an underdog, is 5-1 in their last six games as a home underdog and is 15-4 in their last 19 home games versus a team with a winning road record.

Bucks vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: UNDER 232.5