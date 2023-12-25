Bucks vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The red-hot Bucks take on the Knicks for a Christmas Day NBA special at 12:00 p.m. ET. Will Milwaukee cover as just a 3.5-point road favorite or is there a better bet in today’s Bucks vs. Knicks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

587 Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5) at 588 New York Knicks (+3.5); o/u 242

12:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 25, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Bucks vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS Spin

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right midfoot sprain) is probable for Monday’s game against the Knicks. Giannis is expected to continue to play through this foot ailment, as he has over their last few games. He should play big minutes and provide fantasy managers with a Christmas miracle type of performance.

New York Knicks DFS Spin

Julius Randle logged 34 minutes in Saturday’s 130-111 loss to Milwaukee with 26 points (8-of-17 FGs, 10-of-10 FTs), eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Randle has improved his production over the last two weeks, averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 55.1% from the field and 92.1% from the foul line.

That’s good for top-50 value during this stretch, a clear sign that things are turning around for Randle. He remains ranked outside the top 100 in season-long value, so there could be some buy-low possibilities in shallow leagues. Managers who have Randle rostered in standard leagues should hold onto him, especially with the recently improved production.

Bucks vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against New York

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 5 games when playing on the road against New York

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New York’s last 5 games when playing at home against Milwaukee

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of New York’s last 5 games when playing Milwaukee

Bucks vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Take Milwaukee. The Bucks are 7-1-1 against the spread in their last nine games against the Knicks. If you expand that figure to 18 games, the Bucks are 13-4-1 against the number against the Knicks. Milwaukee is also 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games on the road and is 8-2-1 against the number in its last 11 games when playing against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Finally, the Knicks are just 4-21 in their last 25 games against the Bucks, which includes a 0-9 record in their last nine matchups with Milwaukee.

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -3.5