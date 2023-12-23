Bucks vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks head to New York to face the Knicks on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Bucks cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 21-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-15-1 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks are 16-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-11-2 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Milwaukee Bucks (-2.5) at 530 New York Knicks (+2.5); o/u 243.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NBA TV

Bucks vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks forward MarJon Beauchamp is listed as probable for Saturday’s game due to a left elbow contusion. Beauchamp is averaging 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 16.1 minutes per contest for Milwaukee this season.

Milwaukee superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is also probable to play in his club’s road date with New York on Saturday afternoon. He’s been dealing with a right midfoot sprain but should be all-systems-go against the Knicks. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA in scoring with 30.9 points per game on the campaign.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

New York center Mitchell Robinson won’t play against the Bucks on Saturday. He’ll be out the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left ankle. Robinson was averaging 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game this season before getting injured.

Knicks backup center Jericho Sims will also sit out against the Bucks on Saturday as he nurses a right ankle sprain. Sims is averaging 7.4 minutes per game but has started 5 contests for New York this year. Isaiah Hartenstein and Taj Gibson should see an uptick in minutes due to the absence of Robinson and Sims this weekend.

Bucks vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 6-0-2 ATS in their last 8 games against New York.

Milwaukee is 7-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

New York is 0-0-1 ATS as a home underdog this season.

New York is 2-3 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Bucks vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

The Bucks have owned the Knicks of late. In Milwaukee’s last 8 games against New York, the Bucks are 8-0 straight up and 6-0-2 against the spread. Milwaukee beat New York 110-105 at home on November 3rd, then throttled the Knicks at the Fisverv Forum 146-122 on December 5th. This game will be the first of a two-game set for the Bucks in New York, with the second contest coming on Christmas Day. I like Milwaukee’s chances in this one.

The Bucks are currently riding a six-game winning streak and they are 16-3 straight up since they lost on the road at Orlando on November 11th. New Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin has seemingly figured some things out and new Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard has successfully integrated himself into the team’s offense. I think Milwaukee will continue their dominance over New York on Saturday at MSG and I believe they’ll win this game by 3 points or more.

Bucks vs. Knicks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -2.5