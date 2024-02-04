Bucks vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the spread opening at 1.5 and then dropping to 1, what’s the best bet in Sunday night’s Bucks vs. Jazz matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Milwaukee Bucks (+1) at 556 Utah Jazz (-1); o/u 246.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Bucks vs. Jazz: Public Bettors Split on this Matchup

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Jazz when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Dam Scores 30 Points in win over Mavs

Damian Lillard shot 10-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from the foul line in Saturday’s 129-127 win over the Mavericks, scoring 30 points with three rebounds, eight assists, one block, and five 3-pointers in 38 minutes.

The tandem of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo torched the Mavericks on Saturday, as they combined to score 78 in a game the Bucks trailed by as much as 25. The former only missed one shot from the field, making up for his six turnovers on the night. Lillard’s provided 3rd-round value in 8-cat formats over the past two weeks, shooting just 41.3% from the field. It’s safe to say that his performance on Saturday gave that percentage a needed boost.

Clarkson Scores 16 in Loss to 76ers

Jordan Clarkson played 34 minutes in Thursday’s 127-124 loss to the 76ers, accumulating 16 points (5-of-15 FGs, 5-of-7 FTs), two rebounds, 10 assists, and one 3-pointer. Clarkson struggled with his shot on Thursday, as the 76ers were able to use multiple defenders to chase him off of his spots.

However, he made up for it by dishing out ten assists with just one turnover. The ten dimes are the most in a game for him since New Year’s Day when he racked up 11 in a blowout of the Mavericks. The subject of recent trade rumors, Clarkson’s ranked just inside the top 150 in 8-cat formats over the past month. A move elsewhere may preserve his rest-of-season fantasy value, especially if the Jazz find themselves out of contention for a postseason spot.

Bucks vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends

Over is 6-2 in Jazz last 8 overall

Under is 6-1 in Bucks last 7 road games

Over is 4-1 in Jazz last 5 home games

Over is 6-1 in Bucks last 7 games playing on 0 days rest

Bucks vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

Take Utah. The Jazz are 15-7 against the spread in their last 22 games overall, are 10-4 against the number in their last 14 games as a favorite and are 16-5 at the betting window in their last 21 home games. On the other side, the Bucks have failed to cover in eight straight road games, are 16-35 against the number in their last 51 games as a road underdog and are 3-13 at the window in their last 16 games overall.

Bucks vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ -1