Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Bucks vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Bucks vs. Jazz

    With the spread opening at 1.5 and then dropping to 1, what’s the best bet in Sunday night’s Bucks vs. Jazz matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    555 Milwaukee Bucks (+1) at 556 Utah Jazz (-1); o/u 246.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

    Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

    Bucks vs. Jazz: Public Bettors Split on this Matchup

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Jazz when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dam Scores 30 Points in win over Mavs

    Damian Lillard shot 10-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from the foul line in Saturday’s 129-127 win over the Mavericks, scoring 30 points with three rebounds, eight assists, one block, and five 3-pointers in 38 minutes.

    The tandem of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo torched the Mavericks on Saturday, as they combined to score 78 in a game the Bucks trailed by as much as 25. The former only missed one shot from the field, making up for his six turnovers on the night. Lillard’s provided 3rd-round value in 8-cat formats over the past two weeks, shooting just 41.3% from the field. It’s safe to say that his performance on Saturday gave that percentage a needed boost.

    Clarkson Scores 16 in Loss to 76ers

    Jordan Clarkson played 34 minutes in Thursday’s 127-124 loss to the 76ers, accumulating 16 points (5-of-15 FGs, 5-of-7 FTs), two rebounds, 10 assists, and one 3-pointer. Clarkson struggled with his shot on Thursday, as the 76ers were able to use multiple defenders to chase him off of his spots.

    However, he made up for it by dishing out ten assists with just one turnover. The ten dimes are the most in a game for him since New Year’s Day when he racked up 11 in a blowout of the Mavericks. The subject of recent trade rumors, Clarkson’s ranked just inside the top 150 in 8-cat formats over the past month. A move elsewhere may preserve his rest-of-season fantasy value, especially if the Jazz find themselves out of contention for a postseason spot.

    Over is 6-2 in Jazz last 8 overall

    Under is 6-1 in Bucks last 7 road games

    Over is 4-1 in Jazz last 5 home games

    Over is 6-1 in Bucks last 7 games playing on 0 days rest

    Bucks vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

    Take Utah. The Jazz are 15-7 against the spread in their last 22 games overall, are 10-4 against the number in their last 14 games as a favorite and are 16-5 at the betting window in their last 21 home games. On the other side, the Bucks have failed to cover in eight straight road games, are 16-35 against the number in their last 51 games as a road underdog and are 3-13 at the window in their last 16 games overall.

    Bucks vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ -1

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com