Bucks vs. Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Saturday night at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Hawks cover the 4.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Hawks betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 46-27 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-40-1 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Hawks are 34-39 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 27-46 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Hawks Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Milwaukee Bucks (-4.5) at 530 Atlanta Hawks (+4.5); o/u 225.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 30, 2024

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: NBA TV

Bucks vs. Hawks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks point guard Damian Lillard will miss Saturday’s road tilt with Atlanta for personal reasons. Lillard is second on the team in scoring this season with 24.4 points per game.

Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), small forward Khris Middleton (ankle), point guard Patrick Beverley (wrist), and forward MarJon Beauchamp (back) are all listed as probable to play against Atlanta on Saturday. Assuming he plays, Beverley will likely see an uptick in minutes due to Lillard’s absence against the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks point guard Trae Young (finger), power forward Onyeka Okongwu (toe), forward AJ Griffin (ankle), small forward Saddiq Bey (knee), and point guard Kobe Bufkin (toe) have all been ruled out for Saturday’s home clash with the Bucks. The two biggest losses among the above-listed group are Young and Bey.

Atlanta small forward Jalen Johnson is officially listed as questionable to play against Milwaukee on Saturday with a right ankle injury. The Duke alum hasn’t played since March 18th. Jalen Johnson is in the midst of a breakout campaign in 2024 as he’s putting up 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3% from the floor this year.

Bucks vs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 10-15-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Milwaukee is 12-15 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Atlanta is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games against Milwaukee.

Atlanta is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Bucks vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

It’s worth noting that the Bucks won’t have Damian Lillard available for this contest. That could be a big deal as the former Portland Trail Blazer is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game for Milwaukee this season. The offensive dropoff from Lillard to Patrick Beverley is stark. And the Hawks have one of the best offenses in the league.

Atlanta is 4-0 straight up and 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games. Two of those wins were over the best team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics. Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray has shined with Trae Young out of the lineup. The former Spur is averaging 27.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game in the month of March, and he’s reached the 30-point mark 5 times this month. With Lillard out, and Murray playing well, I like the Hawks to stay hot. I’m on Atlanta and the points at home on Saturday night.

Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction: ATLANTA HAWKS +4.5