Bucks vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Thursday night at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Bucks cover the 11-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Grizzlies betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 35-20 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-33-1 ATS this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 19-36 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 26-29 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Milwaukee Bucks (-11) at 540 Memphis Grizzlies (+11); o/u 226.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 15, 2024

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

TV: TNT

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks small forward Khris Middleton will sit out Thursday’s road tilt with the Grizzlies due to a left ankle sprain. Middleton is averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game across 43 starts this year. In his stead, Milwaukee will likely turn to a combination of Jae Crowder, Pat Connaughton, and Andre Jackson Jr.

Milwaukee star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and guard Damian Lillard (ankle) are both listed as probable for Thursday’s game in Memphis. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA in scoring with 30.7 points per game this season.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Grizzlies guards Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle), and Marcus Smart (finger) will all sit out Thursday’s home date with the Bucks. Morant is out for the season, with Bane and Smart targeting the end of February for their respective returns.

Memphis forwards Jake LaRavia (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) both missed their club’s game on Wednesday night. Their injury status is uncertain ahead of Thursday’s clash with Milwaukee. Grizzlies point guard Scottie Pippen Jr. also missed the team’s last game on Wednesday. He’s questionable to play on Thursday due to lower back soreness. Pippen is averaging 10.5 points per game in 22.6 minutes per contest for Memphis this season.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Memphis.

Milwaukee is 9-16 ATS as the road team this season.

Memphis is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Memphis is 12-10 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction:

The Bucks are a team in flux. It’s hard to predict what Milwaukee is going to do on a game-to-game basis under new head coach Doc Rivers. In a recent three-game home stand, the Bucks beat the Hornets 120-84, then beat the defending NBA champion Nuggets 112-95. In their third and final game of the homestand, Milwaukee inexplicably lost to the Heat 123-97 in a game where Jimmy Butler didn’t even play. It’s hard to count on Milwaukee to consistently perform well, especially away from Fiserv Forum.

Memphis is coming off of a nice 121-113 home win over Houston on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies have thrived in that spot this season as they are 11-7 ATS after a win this year. What’s more, the Grizzlies will be playing on the second night of a home back-to-back on Thursday. That might work in their favor, as the Bucks are 3-9 ATS with the rest advantage this season. That’s the second-worst mark in the league. In a slight contrarian play, I’m taking the Grizzlies and the points at home on Thursday night.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Prediction: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES +11