Bucks vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Bucks vs. Celtics will tip off a Wednesday night NBA double header on ESPN. With the Celtics laying 8.5 and the total sitting at 225.5, what’s the smart play in this 7:30 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Milwaukee Bucks (+8.5) at 516 Boston Celtics (-8.5); o/u 225.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Bucks vs. Celtics: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Antetokounmpo Practices on Tuesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left hamstring tendinopathy) practiced Tuesday. The Greek Freak sat out Sunday against Phoenix, but Tuesday’s practice session – albeit in a limited capacity – is encouraging regarding his availability ahead of Wednesday’s matchup at Boston. However, Giannis is officially considered questionable for the Eastern Conference showdown.

Tatum not on Celtics’ Injury Report

Jayson Tatum (right ankle sprain) is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Bucks. Tatum was held out of Monday’s win over the Pistons, the second game in as many days for the Celtics. His absence from the injury report means he’s ready for Wednesday’s showdown. Luke Kornet will return to the bench with Tatum available, and his fantasy value will take a hit.

Bucks vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Celtics are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 home games

Bucks are 6-14 ATS in their last 20 road games

Celtics are 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 games overall

Bucks are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games overall

Bucks vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 13-4 in the Celtics’ last 17 games playing on one day of rest, is 5-1 in their last six games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600 and is 11-5-1 in their last 17 games when coming off an ATS win. On the other side, the under is 18-6-2 in the Bucks’ last 26 games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight games playing on two days of rest and is 11-2 in their last 13 road games versus an opponent with a winning home record.

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: UNDER 225.5