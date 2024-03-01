Bucks vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Chicago listed as a 4-point home underdog and the total sitting at 224.5 points, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Bucks vs. Bulls matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Milwaukee Bucks (-4) at 566 Chicago Bulls (+4); o/u 224.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 1, 2024

United Center, Chicago, IL

Bucks vs. Bulls: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Antetokounmpo Leads Bucks with 24 Points

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 24 points (10-of-15 FGs), 10 rebounds, five assists and two 3-pointers in a 111-99 win over Charlotte on Thursday. This was the second of two straight games against the Hornets, and after only playing 24 minutes against them on Tuesday, this game was close enough for him to see his usual dose of minutes. This was their fourth and final game against the Hornets this season, and this was the closest win for the Bucks.

Luckily, they don’t play Charlotte again this season, and their upcoming schedule is a tough one, so Giannis shouldn’t have many games where he doesn’t play big minutes. Lopsided scores have been the most effective method of limiting Antetokounmpo’s production this season, and while this wasn’t a poor performance by any means, he should be more effective moving forward.

DeRozan Leads Chicago with 35 Points vs. Cavs

DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 35 points (8-of-26 FGs, 17-of-19 FTs), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and two 3-pointers against Cleveland on Wednesday. Not only did DeRozan lead the Bulls in scoring in this game, but he was also able to set a new season-high for rebounds. He wasn’t able to score efficiently from the floor, but he was able to make up for it by having an effective night from the free throw line. He set a new season-high for attempts from the charity stripe, and he tied his season-high for makes. DeRozan has now scored at least 24 points in nine of his last 10 games, and he will look to stay hot against the Bucks on Friday to wrap up the week.

Bucks vs. Bulls NBA Betting Trends

Over is 8-3 in Bulls last 11 overall

Under is 13-3-1 in Bucks last 17 overall

Over is 4-1 in Bulls last 5 home games

Under is 12-3-1 in Bucks last 16 road games

Bucks vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

Take Chicago. The Bulls are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog, are 5-2 against the numbers in their last seven games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600 and are 15-7 at the betting window in their last 22 games playing on one day of rest. On the other side, the Bucks are just 3-11 against the spread in their last 14 road games, are 2-7 against the number in their last nine games as a road favorite and are 2-7 at the betting window in their last nine games versus a team with a losing record.

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: CHICAGO BULLS +4