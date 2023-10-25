Blazers vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

A pair of teams will tip-off their 2023-24 NBA season when the Clippers host the Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET. With the home team laying nine points and the total sitting at 227, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Blazers vs. Clippers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

527 Portland Blazers (+9) at 528 Los Angeles Clippers (-9); o/u 227

10:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: N/A

Blazers vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Portland Trail Blazers DFS Spin

Ishmail Wainright (right calf strain) has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers. Wainright, who was claimed off waivers by the Trail Blazers on October 21, will have to wait to make his debut for the team. How much time he’ll miss due to the strained calf is unknown, but Wainright’s absence will not impact fantasy basketball.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS Spin

Paul George shot 9-of-13 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line in Tuesday’s win over the Nuggets, scoring 23 points and grabbing five rebounds with one 3-pointer. According to the ESPN broadcast, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue planned to play his starters well into the third quarter of Tuesday’s exhibition.

Either he wasn’t being truthful with them, or he decided that he’d seen all that he needed to after the first half. George looked incredibly sharp offensively, and he was one of four starters shut down at halftime. Russell Westbrook (seven points, five rebounds, seven assists, and one 3-pointer in 17 minutes), Kawhi Leonard (seven points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two 3-pointers), and Nicolas Batum (six points, four rebounds, one assist, and two 3-pointers in 16 minutes) were also deemed finished for the night at that point. The key for George and Leonard in fantasy basketball remains the same: availability. Both produced at a high level regarding per-game value, with their totals taking a slight hit as they played in 56 and 52 games, respectively.

Blazers vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Portland is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Portland’s last 5 games when playing on the road against LA Clippers

LA Clippers is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Portland

LA Clippers is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Portland

Blazers vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Take the Clippers, who are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 games against the Blazers. If you narrow that even further, the Clippers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games versus Portland. When playing the Blazers in L.A., the Clippers are 6-1 against the number, while Portland is 3-11 against the spread in its last 14 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division.

Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Prediction: CLIPPERS -9