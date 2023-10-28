76ers vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

Toronto plays host to the 76ers tonight. The Raptors return home after an overtime loss in Chicago Friday night. While Philadelphia looks for its first win of the season. Early in the year can be unpredictable. Using what we know about each team will help locate value bets.

Game Matchup & Odds

563 Philadelphia 76ers (-3; -110) at 564 Toronto Raptors (+3; -110); o/u 216.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

76ers vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently

backing the 76ers to cover the spread. This information is subject to change

throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link to receive the most up-to-date data.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS Spin

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 27 points in his season and sixer debut. Acquired in free agency the ninth year pro has a chance to make an impact off the bench. His full role is not quite defined but showing the ability to score helps. In Friday’s loss to the Bucks Oubre also had four rebounds and three turnovers.

Toronto Raptors DFS Spin

Scottie Barnes has led the raptors in scoring the first two games of the season. With a 19.5 ppg average he has shown early signs of taking control of the offense. Whether he is initiating or being played through Barnes will have opportunities this year. Toronto’s depth is thin; he is one of a few players responsible for the scoring load.

76ers vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

Last ten matchups 76ers have won seven

The totals has gone over 4-6 last ten matchups

Toronto’s first two games of this season went under

76ers vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

As home underdogs Toronto would be a wise play tonight. The raptors have a few players who are capable of taking control and keeping any game close. But past Jakob Poeltl the Raptors have no size at center. If Philadelphia runs the offense through Joel Embid and not their guards they will win. Embiid is too big of a force for a weak frontcourt to stop. Lay the points and expect big numbers from Embiid.

76ers vs. Raptors NBA Betting Prediction: Philadelphia (-3; -110)