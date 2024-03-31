76ers vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Toronto to face the Raptors on Sunday night at 6:00 PM ET. Can the 76ers cover the 11-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Raptors betting prediction.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 39-35 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 40-34 ATS this season.

The Toronto Raptors are 23-50 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 31-41-1 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Raptors Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Philadelphia 76ers (-11) at 534 Toronto Raptors (+11); o/u 218.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 31, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

76ers vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (knee), power forward Robert Covington (knee), and shooting guard De’Anthony Melton (back) will all sit out Sunday’s road clash with Toronto. Covington is the closest to returning of the three, while the biggest loss among the trio is Embiid. The former #3 overall pick from Cameroon is averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game this season.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors guard D.J. Carton (ankle), shooting guard Immanuel Quickley (conditioning), guard Ochai Agbaji (hip), center Jakob Poeltl (hand), small forward Scottie Barnes (hand), power forward Chris Boucher (knee) and center Jontay Porter (personal) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s home date with the Sixers. Barnes is third on the team in scoring and Quickley is fourth on the club in scoring this season.

Toronto small forward RJ Barrett is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Philadelphia. Barrett had been away from the team for personal reasons and is ramping his conditioning back up to make a potential return before the end of the year. Barrett is averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest in 27 starts for the Raptors this season.

76ers vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Toronto.

Philadelphia is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Toronto is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Toronto is 5-15 ATS as a home underdog this season. That’s the fourth-worst mark in the league.

76ers vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

Philadelphia has been keeping things competitive of late. The 76ers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games. They also seem to have the Raptors’ number. Philly is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games against Canada’s NBA team. The 76ers won’t have Joel Embiid or De’Anthony Melton available for this contest, but the scoring quartet of Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Buddy Hield has performed admirably in an admittedly tough spot.

Toronto will be missing multiple key starters in this game like Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl. Another starter, RJ Barrett, is questionable to play on Sunday. It’s possible that the Raptors will trot out a starting five consisting of Bruce Brown, Gary Trent Jr., Gradey Dick, Jordan Nwora, and Kelly Olynyk this weekend. I can’t see that group keeping the game competitive. Toronto has lost 12 straight games outright. I think that streak extends to 13 on Sunday. I’m laying the points with the Sixers on the road in this contest.

76ers vs. Raptors Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -11