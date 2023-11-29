76ers vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers head to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Pelicans cover the 1-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our 76ers vs. Pelicans betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 12-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-5 ATS this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 9-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-7-1 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Pelicans Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Philadelphia 76ers (-1) at 564 New Orleans Pelicans (+1); o/u 227.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

76ers vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 96% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

76ers guard Danuel House Jr. will sit out Wednesday’s road clash with the Pelicans as he nurses a left quad contusion. Philadelphia shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss Wednesday’s game and likely several more after that as he heals from injuries to his ribs, hip, and right leg. Oubre is fourth on the team in scoring with 16.3 points per game this season.

Sixers guard Jaden Springer will also sit out Wednesday as he deals with an illness. Springer is averaging 3.2 points per game in 11.5 minutes per contest for Philly this year.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

New Orleans shooting guard CJ McCollum hasn’t played since November 4th as he’s been out with a collapsed right lung. But McCollum reportedly will participate in his team’s shootaround on Wednesday and will have a chance to suit up for that night’s game against Philadelphia. McCollum is third on the team in scoring with 21.7 points per game this season.

Pelicans shooting guard Trey Murphy III (knee) and forward Matt Ryan (calf) have both been upgraded from out to doubtful for Wednesday’s game. Murphy averaged 14.5 points per game for New Orleans last year and Ryan is averaging 9.3 points per game for the Pelicans this season.

76ers vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 3-4-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Philadelphia is 8-3 ATS after a win this season.

Philadelphia is 6-3 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

The Sixers are 31-22-1 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

New Orleans is 24-25-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

76ers vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

The Sixers have been strong against the number in multiple ways since the beginning of the 2022 NBA season. Philadelphia is 23-12 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season and 18-9-1 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of last season. Much of the Sixers’ success against the spread was due to their ability to keep the momentum going after wins. Philadelphia is 43-27-2 ATS after a win since the start of the 2022 NBA season. That’s the second-best mark in the league in that span. It’s worth noting that the 76ers just trounced the Lakers 138-94 at home on Monday night and should come in flying high against a Pelicans team that just lost 114-112 to the Jazz on Monday night. I’m backing Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the Sixers on the road in this one.

76ers vs. Pelicans Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -1