76ers vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Philadelphia listed as 5-point road favorites and the total sitting at 237.5, what’s the smart bet in Thursday night’s 76ers vs. Pacers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Philadelphia 76ers (-5) at 546 Indiana Pacers (+5); o/u 237.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 25, 2023

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

76ers vs. Pacers: Bettors Favor Road Favorite Philadelphia

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Harris Questionable to face Pacers

Tobias Harris (illness) is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Pacers. Harris lands on the injury report due to an illness, leaving him in doubt for Thursday. Should he be sidelined, Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely move into the starting lineup. Rostered in 41% of Yahoo leagues, Oubre is worth streaming in standard leagues if allowed to start.

Siakam Accumulates 16 Points in loss to Nuggets

Pascal Siakam shot 7-of-16 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line in Tuesday’s 114-109 loss to the Nuggets. He accumulated 16 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in 33 minutes.

With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined, Siakam recorded his first double-double since being traded to the Pacers last week. While he’s only hit the 20-point mark once in three games, the absence of one of the league’s best point guards makes it even more challenging to judge Siakam’s fit this early. And it will be a bit longer before we can, as Haliburton isn’t expected back in the lineup until next week at the earliest.

76ers vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Over is 23-9 in Pacers last 32 home games

Under is 7-1 in Pacers last 8 overall

Over is 9-4 in 76ers last 13 road games

76ers vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Take Indiana. The Pacers are 10-3-3 against the spread in their last 16 games overall, are 4-1-2 against the number in their last seven home games and are 18-5-3 at the betting window in their last 26 games played on one day of rest. Indiana is also 5-2-1 against the number in its last eight games as a home underdog and is 10-3-3 at the betting window in its last 16 games after allowing 100 points or more in its previous contest.

76ers vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +5