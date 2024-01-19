Close Menu
    76ers vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    76ers vs. Magic

    The total in Friday night’s 76ers vs. Magic matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET hit the board at 222, but has been bet up to 222.5. Will the two teams combine for enough points to cash the over or is the under the better bet tonight in Orlando?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    533 Philadelphia 76ers (-5) at 534 Orlando Magic (+5); o/u 222.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 19, 2023

    Kia Center, Orlando, FL

    76ers vs. Magic: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Maxey Scores 25 Points in Win over Nuggets

    Tyrese Maxey played 43 minutes in Tuesday’s 126-121 win over Denver, amassing 25 points (9-of-20 FGs, 3-of-7 FTs), five rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and four 3-pointers.

    An 87.4% foul shooter entering Tuesday, Maxey had an uncharacteristically bad night against the Nuggets. He shot 3-of-7, with that being the lone blemish on his stat line. After Tuesday’s performance, Maxey has scored 25 points or more in two straight and five of his last six games. And he’s scored at least 20 in 10 straight, his longest streak of the season. Maxey has been an elite fantasy guard, providing top 15 per-game value in 9-cat formats this season. He and the 76ers play two more games during Week 13, Friday in Orlando and Saturday in Charlotte.

    Banchero Leads Magic with 26 Points

    Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 26 points (8-of-25 FGs, 9-of-11 FTs), four rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and one 3-pointer in a 106-104 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.

    Banchero may have led the team in scoring and provided well-rounded value, but he shot very poorly from the field. He was able to hit some big shots down the stretch, including a 3-pointer that tied the game up before Dejounte Murray hit the game-winner. Banchero’s field goal percentage has been better this season than it was his rookie year, but he has shot below 40% from the field in four his last seven games and hasn’t shot 50% in any of those. They host the 76ers on Friday, which won’t be an ideal matchup for him to get back on track.

    Magic are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games as an underdog

    76ers are 13-6 ATS in their last 19 games overall

    Magic are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog

    76ers are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 games as a road favorite

    76ers vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 6-0 in the Magic’s last six games, is 4-0 in their last four home games and is 4-0 in their last four games as a home underdog. It’s also 5-2 in their last seven games following an ATS win, is 7-1 in their last eight home games when facing a team with a winning road record and is 5-1 in their last six games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the 76ers’ last 12 games when facing a team with a winning record and is 5-2 in their last seven games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game.

    76ers vs. Magic Betting Prediction: UNDER 222.5

