76ers vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Orlando Magic will host the 76ers at the Kia Center at 7:00p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Magic are listed as 2.0-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 227.5 points, what is the smart play from Orlando? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Magic prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Philadelphia 76ers (+2.0) at 520 Orlando Magic (-2.0); o/u 227.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

76ers vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

Tobias Harris scored 27 points in the 76ers Christmas day loss to the Miami Heat. Harris played over 40 minutes and went 10/18 from the floor, the Sixers will need him to have another big night Wednesday as Joel Embiid will miss his second consecutive game with a right ankle sprain.

Orlando Magic DFS SPIN

Franz Wagner recorded 28 points in Orlando’s 127-119 victory against Washington last night. Wagner also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists to go along with his 28 points. Orlando hopes Joe Ingles and Jonathan Issac are good to go Wednesday, as they are both listed as questionable.

76ers vs. Magic Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The 76ers are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games versus Orlando.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 home games for the Pistons.

76ers vs. Magic Prediction:

Philadelphia looks to get back in the win column on Wednesday, while Orlando looks to win their third straight,

Give me the over in this one. Without Embiid in the lineup, the Sixers struggle with rim protection on the defensive end of the floor. On offense, obviously not having a player who averages over 30 ppg is not ideal, however Philly tends to favor the long ball even more without Embiid. The 76ers were 17/45 on three-pointers versus Miami two days ago, I expect to see a similar number of attempts and hopefully more makes tonight. Orlando is efficient on the offensive end of the floor, and being on a B2B the defense may be a little slow. All factors point to the over in this one.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 227.5

