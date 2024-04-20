76ers vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers from Madison Square Garden at 6:00p.m. ET on Saturday evening. The Knicks are listed as 3.0-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 209 points, what is the best bet from MSG? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Knicks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

571 Philadelphia 76ers (+3.0) at 572 New York Knicks (-3.0); o/u 209

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

76ers vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

Philadelphia defeated the Miami Heat this past Wednesday in the play-in game to clinch the #7 seed. Joel Embiid led the way with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Embiid also knocked down some big 3-pointers late in the 4th quarter to seal the deal. Philadelphia will now face the New York Knicks in game one on Saturday.

New York Knicks DFS SPIN

The Knicks closed out the regular season with five-straight wins to clinch the #2 seed. Their latest victory was on Sunday April 14th, where they defeated the Chicago Bulls in overtime 120-119. Jalen Brunson scored 40 points in 41 minutes of action. Brunson has been excellent all season, he will look to continue his success now in the playoffs.

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

76ers is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The 76ers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games versus the Knicks.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 10 home games for the Knicks.

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction:

Take the Over. Neither one of these teams love to play fast, hints the low total, but each team has a superstar and outside shooting to help push this game over the total.

Offensively for Philadelphia they are going to play through Embiid, and I don’t think New York will have much of an answer for defending him. The Knicks will obviously continue to go through Brunson, and he has been able to score and get his teammates involved all season. This game should be tight throughout with each team trading buckets in the end.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 209

