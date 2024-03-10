76ers vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The 76ers vs. Knicks matchup will be featured on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Knicks listed as 7.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 210, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at Madison Square Garden?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Philadelphia 76ers (+7.5) at 526 New York Knicks (-7.5); o/u 210

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

76ers vs. Knicks: Public Bettors Backing New York

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Harris Produces 21 Points in Loss to Pels

Tobias Harris produced 21 points (9-of-19 FG, 3-of-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and three steals in Friday’s 103-95 loss to the Pelicans. With Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (concussion) out, Harris can serve as Philadelphia’s number one scoring option. In Friday’s match-up with the Pels, Harris looked to capitalize on the opportunity and ended the game with a pretty strong performance. New Orleans was in control for most of the game, but in the 4th quarter, the Sixers fought back to get the game within single digits. In the end, the Pelicans proved to be too much for Philadelphia’s banged-up squad. Look for Harris to have a spike in his production until Maxey and Embiid get healthy.

Brunson Finishes with 26 Points vs. Magic

Jalen Brunson (left knee contusion) finished Friday’s 98-74 win over the Magic with 26 points (11-of-19 FGs). He also had three rebounds, two assists, and four 3-pointers in 29 minutes. After essentially missing two games (he injured his knee during the first minute of Sunday’s win over Cleveland), Brunson was dealing with some restrictions on Friday. He looked sharp offensively, shooting above 50% from the field while leading the Knicks in scoring.

Next up for Brunson and the Knicks are two games against the 76ers. Jalen’s minutes limit meant that Miles McBride remained viable in deep leagues. He finished with 14 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals, and three 3-pointers in 18 minutes. If Brunson is a full go on Sunday, there won’t be much need to hold onto McBride if you have been streaming him.

76ers vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Knicks are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games overall

76ers are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Knicks are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 home games

76ers are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 road games vs. a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

76ers vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 19-7 in the Knicks’ last 26 games as a favorite, is 25-6 in their last 31 games overall and is 19-7 in their last 26 home games. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the 76ers’ last 10 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games playing on one day of rest and is 5-1 in their last six games playing on one day of rest.

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: UNDER 210