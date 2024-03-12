76ers vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the total sits at just 210.5 points, is the under still the best bet in Tuesday night’s 76ers vs. Knicks matchup? Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

76ers vs. Knicks: Public Bettors Backing Dog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Maxey Clears Concussion Protocol

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Tyrese Maxey has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Tuesday’s game against the Knicks. Maxey will return to the 76ers lineup after missing four games, giving the team a much-needed boost on the offensive end of the floor. Cameron Payne is the player most likely to drop to the bench, which cuts into his fantasy value. There was no word regarding a potential minutes limit for Maxey, but that’s better than not having him at all for both the 76ers and fantasy managers.

Brunson Scores 19 Points vs. 76ers

Jalen Brunson shot 6-of-22 from the field and 6-of-8 from the foul line in Sunday’s 79-73 loss to the 76ers, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and one 3-pointer in 32 minutes. The Knicks were a putrid 9-of-40 from beyond the arc on Sunday, with Brunson only making one of his nine attempts. While he did finish with solid production in the points and assist categories, the efficiency was lacking as Philadelphia was incredibly physical defensively. Fantasy managers don’t have much to be concerned about, especially with Brunson’s minutes being limited in his first two games back from a left knee contusion. The 32 minutes are three more than he played on Friday, while backup Deuce McBride went scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting in 16 minutes. The Knicks play three games in Week 20, beginning with Tuesday’s rematch.

76ers vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Knicks are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 home games

76ers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 road games

Knicks are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite

76ers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 road games vs. a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

76ers vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 26-6 in the Knicks’ last 32 games overall, is 20-7 in their last 27 home games and is 20-7 in their last 27 games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Sixers’ last 11 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven games as an underdog and is 6-1 in their last seven games playing on one day of rest.

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: UNDER 210.5