76ers vs. Knicks Game 5 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 7-seed 76ers head back to New York to face the 2-seed Knicks on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the 76ers cover the 4-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Knicks betting prediction.

New York leads the series 3-1.

The Philadelphia 76ers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 2-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The 76ers are 50-37 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 3-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Knicks are 45-38-3 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Philadelphia 76ers (+4) at 566 New York Knicks (-4); o/u 202.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT

76ers vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

76ers center Joel Embiid is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Knicks. He’s managing a left knee injury. Embiid has held the questionable tag for most of the postseason thus far and has yet to miss a game. He’s averaging 35.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in 40 minutes per contest this postseason.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks small forward Bojan Bogdanovic will sit out Tuesday’s game due to a left foot contusion. Bogdanovic averaged 10.4 points per game in 29 regular season appearances for New York this year.

New York center Mitchell Robinson missed the team’s last game with a left ankle sprain. He is questionable for Tuesday’s contest with that same injury. Robinson is averaging 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in 3 postseason contests for New York this month.

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (knee) and backup center Jericho Sims (shoulder) are both probable to play against the Sixers in Game 5 of this series. Brunson is the Knicks’ leading scorer at 33.0 points per game in these playoffs.

76ers vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against New York.

Philadelphia is 16-17 ATS as an underdog this season.

New York is 29-19-1 ATS as a favorite this season.

New York is 13-7-1 ATS in division games this season.

76ers vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Philadelphia had their chance to win this series, but it appears that they’ve let it slip through their fingers. The Sixers collapsed at the end of Game 2, then lost a crucial Game 4 at home when they allowed Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson to torch them for 47 points. 76ers center Joel Embiid looked tired at the end of Game 4 and that might be due to him not being fully game-ready after he sat out February and March of the regular season with a knee injury.

New York has several numbers on their side going into this contest. The Knicks are 18-14 ATS as a home favorite and 30-22-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. Furthermore, New York is 30-20-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 31-23-2 ATS in conference games this season. For those reasons and more, I like the Knicks to somewhat emphatically close out the Sixers at home on Tuesday night.

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -4