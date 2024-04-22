Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    76ers vs. Knicks Game 2 NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    76ers vs. Knicks

    The 76ers vs. Knicks matchup heads to Game 2 on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. With the Knicks listed as 5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 207.5 points, what’s the smart bet tonight from Madison Square Garden?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    503 Philadelphia 76ers (+5) at 504 New York Knicks (-5); o/u 207.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 22, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    76ers vs. Knicks Game 2: Public Bettors Siding with Underdog

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Embiid questionable for 76ers

    Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) is listed as questionable for the 76ers’ Monday matchup with the Knicks. Embiid’s nagging knee injury has his status for Game 2 up in the air. He’s posted strong stat lines despite discomfort so far and it appears like he’ll be able to do so again after the weekend after getting more rest.

    Brunson produces 22 points in win

    Jalen Brunson produced 22 points (8-of-26 FG), seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a triple across 42 minutes in Saturday’s win over the 76ers. After building on his breakout 2022-23 campaign, Brunson finished the regular season on a ridiculous tear, scoring at least 30 points in seven straight while averaging 38.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.1 triples. He couldn’t get there offensively in this one due to poor shooting, but he still contributed meaningfully as a rebounder and facilitator. Brunson’s off-night in the scoring department wasn’t costly, as Josh Hart and Miles McBride combined for 43 points on 12-of-24 shooting, including a blistering 9-of-15 from beyond the arc.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Philadelphia’s last 12 games

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of New York’s last 13 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of New York’s last 7 games against Philadelphia

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games against New York

    76ers vs. Knicks Game 2 NBA Prediction:

    Take New York. The Sixers are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games against the Knicks and are 3-7 against the number in their last 10 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division. On the other side, the Knicks are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the 76ers, are 6-2 against the number in their last eight home games and are 11-3 at the betting window in their last 14 games against an Atlantic Division opponent.

    76ers vs. Knicks Game 2 Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -5

