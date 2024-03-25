76ers vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Close Menu
    76ers vs. Kings

    With host Sacramento laying nine points and the total sitting at 218.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s 76ers vs. Kings matchup? This NBA TV clash will tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    531 Philadelphia 76ers (+9) at 532 Sacramento Kings (-9); o/u 218.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 25, 2024

    Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

    TV: NBATV

    76ers vs. Kings: Bettors Backing Underdog Philly

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Maxey Delivers 24 Points in win over Clippers

    Tyrese Maxey delivered 24 points on 9-of-17 FG, adding six assists, a rebound, a steal, a block and three triples across 44 minutes in Sunday’s 121-107 win over the Clippers. Maxey did it all in this one, tying Tobias Harris for the team lead in scoring while getting teammates involved and shooting efficiently. Most importantly, he committed no turnovers and helped lead the Sixers to an upset victory on the road despite coming in as 8.5-point dogs.

    Aside from a six-point stinker against the Suns on Wednesday, Maxey has been great on offense, scoring at least 24 points in five of six, with three 30-point games to his credit. The Sixers finish out their four-game Pacific Division road trip with a visit to Sacramento on Monday.

    Sabonis Accounts for 21 Points in Win vs. Orlando

    Domantas Sabonis accounted for 21 points (7-of-14 FGs, 6-of-6 FTs), 14 rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one 3-pointer in 40 minutes in Saturday’s win over Orlando. Sabonis’ double-double streak lives on (tied with Kevin Love for the longest in NBA history; 53), and he finished Saturday’s win two assists shy of a triple-double. Also encouraging was the turnover count, as he only had two after racking up six in Thursday’s loss to the Wizards.

    Sabonis heads into Week 22 providing top-10 per-game value in 8-cat formats over the past two weeks. During this run, he has averaged 19.8 points, 15.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 0.3 3-pointers while shooting 59.2% from the field and 83.3% from the foul line.

    Kings are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 home games

    76ers are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 road games vs. a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

    Kings are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a home favorite

    76ers are 14-5-1 ATS in their last 20 games as a road favorite

    76ers vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 7-1 in the Kings’ last eight games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home games and is 5-1 in their last six games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 8-2-1 in their last 11 games playing on no rest, is 16-5-1 in their last 22 games overall and is 4-0-1 in their last five road games.

    76ers vs. Kings Betting Prediction: UNDER 218.5

