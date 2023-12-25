76ers vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Miami laying 2.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 225, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s 76ers vs. Heat matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

589 Philadelphia 76ers (+2.5) at 590 Miami Heat (-2.5); o/u 225

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 25, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

76ers vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS Spin

Joel Embiid (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Heat. Embiid missed practice on Saturday, and now he has been ruled out for their Christmas Day matchup with the Heat. He won’t match Embiid’s star power, but Paul Reed should start and provide solid value in this game. Mo Bamba may also fill out some minutes off the bench.

Miami Heat DFS Spin

Jimmy Butler (left calf strain) and Haywood Highsmith (cold) are questionable for Monday’s matchup with the 76ers. Butler has missed their last two games, but he could be back for Christmas. If that’s the case, Jaime Jaquez Jr. would likely be pushed to the bench, though he would still play a large role. Highsmith hasn’t played big minutes in recent week, so his availability won’t have a major fantasy impact.

76ers vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games

Philadelphia is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Miami’s last 7 games when playing at home against Philadelphia

Miami is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Philadelphia

76ers vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Take Miami. The Heat have won five out of their last seven games straight up and are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the 76ers. Miami is also 6-2 against the number in its last eight games when playing at home against Philadelphia and is 28-7 straight up in its last 35 games versus the Sixers in Miami. Finally, the Heat are 6-2 at the betting window in their last eight games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

76ers vs. Heat Betting Prediction: MIAMI HEAT -2.5