    NBA Articles

    76ers vs. Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    76ers vs. Hawks

    The Philadelphia 76ers head to Atlanta to take on the Hawks on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Hawks cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our 76ers vs. Hawks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The Philadelphia 76ers are 8-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-3 ATS this season.

    The Atlanta Hawks are 6-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-7 ATS this season.

    76ers vs. Hawks Matchup & Betting Odds

    529 Philadelphia 76ers (+1.5) at 530 Atlanta Hawks (-1.5); o/u 235.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 17, 2023

    State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

    76ers vs. Hawks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

    The Sixers will be without shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (ribs) and power forward Nicolas Batum (personal) for their game at Atlanta on Friday night. Oubre is fourth on the team in scoring this season with 16.3 points per game and Batum is sixth on the club with 7.0 points per game.

    The more pressing potential absence for Philly is center Joel Embiid. Embiid is listed as questionable with left hip soreness for Friday’s game. Embiid is leading the NBA in scoring this season with 31.9 points per game. 

    Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Atlanta shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was terrific off the bench in his team’s 116-114 narrow home loss to New York on Wednesday. In that contest, Bogdanovic poured in 28 points on 8 of 15 shooting from the floor and 4 of 11 shooting from deep. 

    Hawks small forward Jalen Johnson had a brilliant game in his team’s loss to the Knicks on Friday. The second-year man out of Duke scored 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field and 4 of 4 shooting from deep. He also grabbed 5 rebounds and blocked 2 shots. Johnson has emerged this season as he’s fourth on the team in scoring with 14.7 points per game in 2023.

    Atlanta is 26-21-1 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

    The over is 58-42 in Atlanta’s games since the start of last season. That’s the third-highest mark in the league in that span.

    The over is 56-46-2 in Philadelphia’s games since the start of last season.

    Atlanta has hit the over in 7 of their last 10 games. 

    76ers vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

    Philadelphia not having Kelly Oubre Jr. is a big deal. Oubre can stretch the floor with his shooting and he can serve as a capable wing defender against some of the better scorers in the league. The 76ers were 7-1 straight up in games he played and they are 1-2 straight up since he got injured. It’s also worth noting that Nicolas Batum won’t play and Joel Embiid’s status is up in the air for this contest. That’s likely why Atlanta is favored against a Philly team that’s currently holding down the two-seed in the Eastern Conference.

    Atlanta has alternated wins and losses across their last six games. If the pattern holds, they’re due for a win on Friday night. The Hawks have re-integrated Trae Young back into the fold as he stepped away for the birth of his child and missed the team’s 126-120 win over Detroit on Tuesday. I think Trae Young has a big game against one of the East’s best teams and the Hawks win and cover at home on Friday night.

    76ers vs. Hawks Betting Prediction: ATLANTA HAWKS -1.5

