76ers vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the 76ers cover the 12.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Grizzlies betting prediction.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 42-35 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 43-34 ATS this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 27-50 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 38-39 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Grizzlies Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Philadelphia 76ers (-12.5) at 558 Memphis Grizzlies (+12.5); o/u 209.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

76ers vs. Grizzlies Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

76ers center Joel Embiid (knee), point guard Tyrese Maxey (hip), power forward Tobias Harris (knee), and center Mo Bamba (knee) are all questionable to play against the Grizzlies on Saturday. Embiid, Maxey, and Harris are the team’s top three scorers, in that order.

Philadelphia shooting guard De’Anthony Melton (back) and power forward Robert Covington (knee) will both sit out their team’s game against Memphis this weekend. Melton isn’t close to making a return, while Covington could be back sometime this month.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (shoulder), forward Ziaire Williams (hip), point guard Derrick Rose (groin/back), point guard Marcus Smart (finger), and shooting guard John Konchar (heel) will all miss Saturday’s clash with the Sixers. Morant, Williams, Rose, and Smart will all likely miss the rest of the season.

Memphis shooting guard Desmond Bane (back), power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad), power forward Santi Aldama (foot), shooting guard Luke Kennard (knee), and power forward Brandon Clarke (knee) are all listed as questionable to play against Philadelphia this weekend. Of that group, the biggest losses would be Bane and Jackson, as both players average more than 22 points per game this season.

76ers vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against Memphis.

Philadelphia is 17-18 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

Memphis is 16-10 ATS after a win this season. That’s the third-best mark in the league.

Memphis is 33-29 ATS as an underdog this season.

76ers vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction:

It’s worth keeping an eye on the injury report ahead of this game, especially for Philadelphia. The Sixers could elect to sit one or multiple key players if they believe they can secure a win without them. Philly only has 4 more regular season games left after this one, and two of those are against San Antonio and Detroit. The Sixers may let some combination of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris rest for this contest.

The Grizzlies are playing quite well this week even with backup players getting heavy minutes. Memphis is 3-0 straight up and 3-0 ATS in their three games this week, and one of those wins came over a playoff-bound Milwaukee team. The Grizzlies are 3 full games ahead of the Raptors in the standings, so they may not gain much by tanking their final 5 games of the season. Because of the large point spread and Philly’s injury concerns, I like the Grizzlies to cover the number at home against the Sixers on Saturday night.

76ers vs. Grizzlies Prediction: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES +12.5