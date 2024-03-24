Close Menu
    76ers vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    76ers vs. Clippers

    The Philadelphia 76ers remain in L.A. to face the Clippers on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET. Can the 76ers cover the 9.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Clippers betting prediction.

    The Philadelphia 76ers are 38-32 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 37-33 ATS this season.

    The Los Angeles Clippers are 44-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 34-35 ATS this season.

    76ers vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

    503 Philadelphia 76ers (+9.5) at 504 Los Angeles Clippers (-9.5); o/u 214.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    76ers vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Sixers center Joel Embiid (knee), point guard De’Anthony Melton (back), power forward Robert Covington (knee), point guard Kyle Lowry (rest), and power forward Kai Jones (hamstring) will all sit out Sunday’s game against the Clippers. 

    The biggest loss among that group is Joel Embiid, who is averaging a league-high 35.3 points per game this season. Melton is sixth on the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game this year. 

    Players who could take on increased roles due to absences are Cameron Payne, Kelly Oubre Jr., Buddy Hield, Nicolas Batum, and Paul Reed. 

     Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook won’t play on Sunday as he recovers from a fractured left hand. He should be back soon though and could take the court as soon as this week. Westbrook had been averaging 11.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game before getting hurt.

    Los Angeles small forward P.J. Tucker (calf), power forward Daniel Theis (knee), and shooting guard Norman Powell (lower leg) are all officially listed as questionable to play against Philadelphia on Sunday. The biggest loss of the above-listed trio would be Powell who is fourth on the team in scoring with 13.9 points per game in 2024. 

    Philadelphia is 11-15 ATS as an underdog this season.

    Philadelphia is 15-16 ATS after a loss this season.

    Los Angeles is 22-21 ATS after a win this season.

    Los Angeles is 30-26 ATS as a favorite this season.

    76ers vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

    Sunday will mark the third game of a four-game West Coast road trip for Philadelphia. The 76ers lost 115-102 at Phoenix on Wednesday and dropped a road tilt 101-94 against the Lakers on Friday. The Sixers will face the Clippers on Sunday, and then finish the road trip at Sacramento on Monday. I could see Philly losing all four games. The Sixers are 12-24 straight up without star center Joel Embiid, who hasn’t seen game action since January 30th. As a team, the Sixers are 6-11 straight up over their last 17 contests. They are only averaging 107.7 points per game without Embiid, which would rank as the third-worst offense in the NBA over a full season.

    The Clippers will likely be highly motivated for this game for two reasons. The first is that Los Angeles is clinging to the fourth seed in the West by a game and a half over New Orleans. All top-four seeds get home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The second reason is that this is a James Harden revenge game. Harden forced his way out of Philadelphia this past summer so he could play for the Clippers. I like him and his squad to play well and win big at home against the Sixers on Sunday.  

    76ers vs. Clippers Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -9.5

