76ers vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Boston laying 12.5 points and the total sitting at 228, what’s the best bet on the board when it comes to Tuesday night’s 76ers vs. Celtics matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Philadelphia 76ers (+12.5) at 508 Boston Celtics (-12.5); o/u 228

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: TNT

76ers vs. Celtics: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the 76erss when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Harris Tallies Eight Points vs. Milwaukee

Tobias Harris tallied eight points (3-of-11 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), eight rebounds, one steal, and three blocked shots in 31 minutes in Sunday’s loss to Milwaukee. Harris has struggled with his shot recently, making 35.3% of his attempts from the field over the past two weeks. However, increased production in the steals and blocks categories has preserved some of his fantasy value.

Harris has accumulated nine steals and four blocked shots in his last five games. While it is fair to question whether or not he can maintain that production, fantasy managers should also expect Harris to turn things around eventually on the offensive end of the floor. Philadelphia plays three games during Week 18, beginning with the Celtics on Tuesday.

Tatum Scores 19 Points in Win vs. New York

Jayson Tatum turned in 19 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals, a block and two triples across 43 minutes Saturday in a 116-102 win over New York. Tatum’s production was muted by his standards, but a big scoring night wasn’t needed from the superstar in this one. Kristaps Porzingis delivered 22 points against his former team, while Jaylen Brown led the way with 30. All five Celtics starters posted double-digit points, and Al Horford did the same off the bench. Tatum’s typically elite production can sometimes slide due to the talent around him, and tonight, it just wasn’t his turn to ball out on offense. He did enough across the board in other categories to make up for the light scoring total.

76ers vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Under is 7-3 in Celtics last 10 home games

Under is 7-3 in Celtics last 10 games as a home favorite

Over is 4-1 in 76ers last 5 road games vs. a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

Under is 4-0 in 76ers last 4 overall

76ers vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Take Boston. The 76ers are 5-12 against the spread in their last 17 games overall, are 1-6 against the number in their last seven games playing on one day of rest and are 1-5 at the betting window in their last six games following a double-digit loss at home. On the other side, the Celtics are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four games as a favorite, and3-0-1 against the number in their last four games following a straight up win.

76ers vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -12.5