76ers vs. Cavs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is 10 too much to lay with Cleveland in Monday night’s 76ers vs. Cavs matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or will the Cavs roll tonight as a large home favorite against the struggling Sixers?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

573 Philadelphia 76ers (+10) at 574 Cleveland Cavs (-10); o/u 229

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 12, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

76ers vs. Cavs: Public Bettors Siding with Cleveland

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Maxey Scores 28 Points vs. Washington

Tyrese Maxey shot 11-of-25 from the field and 3-of-4 from the foul line in Saturday’s 119-113 win over Washington, tallying 28 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and three 3-pointers in 36 minutes. Maxey was back in the lineup after sitting out Friday’s loss to the Hawks, doing what he’s done on most nights this season.

The 28 points were one more than his tally in losses to the Mavericks and Warriors to begin Week 16, and he entered Saturday in a three-game shooting slump. With Joel Embiid (knee) out indefinitely, Maxey will have even more on his plate as the 76ers look to remain among the East’s elite. His return bumped Cameron Payne to the bench on Saturday, and he finished with six points, one rebound, and six assists in 21 minutes off the bench.

Mitchell Lights Up Nets

Donovan Mitchell lit up Brooklyn for 27 points (10-of-18 FGs), five rebounds, four assists, three steals, three blocks and four 3-pointers in a 118-95 win on Thursday. Mitchell got off to an incredibly hot start in this game and had 10 points less than four minutes into the first quarter. He didn’t stay quite that hot with his scoring, but he was able to make a huge impact in other categories.

Mitchell ended up setting a new career-high for blocks in this game, which ended up making it the first game that he had at least three steals and three blocks as well. Mitchell continues to impress every night, and they have now won 16 of their last 17 games. Their next game is in Toronto on Saturday.

76ers vs. Cavs NBA Betting Trends

Under is 5-2-1 in Cavaliers last 8 home games

Over is 6-1 in 76ers last 7 games following a straight up win

Under is 5-1 in Cavaliers last 6 overall

Under is 5-2 in 76ers last 7 games as an underdog

76ers vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

Take Cleveland. The Cavs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games, are 16-5 against the number in their last 21 games as a favorite and are 10-2 at the betting window in their last 12 games as a home favorite. The 76ers, meanwhile, are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games overall and are winless at the betting window in their last four games playing on one day of rest.

76ers vs. Cavs Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVS -10