76ers vs. Cavs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The 76ers vs. Cavs matchup on Friday night will feature a pair of teams that have struggled over their last 10 games. With Cleveland laying 8 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 212.5, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Philadelphia 76ers (+8) at 512 Cleveland Cavs (-8); o/u 212.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 29, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

76ers vs. Cavs: Bettors all over Philly Early

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Maxey leads Sixers with 26 points in loss

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 26 points (9-of-20 FGs), seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal, two blocks and three 3-pointers in a 108-107 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Maxey had another productive night, but the end result wasn’t in favor of the 76ers. Outside of their matchup with the Suns last Wednesday, Maxey has been on a scoring tear as of late. He has been a top-20 player in 9-cat leagues over the past week with averages of 26.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 triples per game. Unfortunately, Philly has dropped down to the eighth spot in the East and currently hold a four-game lead over Chicago. They’ll need to get back on track against Cleveland on Friday, and Maxey’s production will be at the core of that.

Mitchell questionable vs. 76ers

Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture) is questionable for Friday’s game against the 76ers. While it was reported on Wednesday that Mitchell was expected to make his return on Friday, the official injury report considers him questionable. Isaac Okoro started Wednesday’s loss to Charlotte, and Max Strus returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for three-plus weeks. If Mitchell is cleared to play against Philadelphia, Okoro will head to the bench, where his fantasy value takes a significant hit.

76ers vs. Cavs NBA Betting Trends

Over is 4-1 in Cavaliers last 5 overall

Under is 8-2-1 in 76ers last 11 overall

Over is 5-0 in Cavaliers last 5 home games

Under is 5-1-1 in 76ers last 7 road games

76ers vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

Take Philadelphia. The 76ers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 10-3 against the number in their last 13 games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600 and are 4-1 at the betting window in their last five games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous contest. On the other side, the Cavs are just 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games as a home favorite, are 3-12 against the number in their last 15 games as a favorite and are 5-14 at the betting window in their last 19 games when their opponent allowed 100 points or more in their previous contest.

76ers vs. Cavs Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS +8