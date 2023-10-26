76ers vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Milwaukee to the face the Bucks from Fiserv Forum at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night. With the Bucks listed as a 6.0-point favorite and the total sitting at 225.5 what is the best bet from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Bucks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Philadelphia 76ers (+6.0) at 530 Milwaukee Bucks (-6.0); o/u 225.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 26, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

76ers vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

De’Anthony Melton had a massive game in the 76ers final preseason contest against the Hawks. Melton led all scorers finishing the game with 29 points and six threes. Melton will look to step in the absence of James Harden as he will not be with team during this opening road trip.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to already be in mid-season form after the final tune-up game for the Bucks last Friday. Giannis scored 26 points while going 12/18 from the field. Antetokounmpo signed a three-year 186-million-dollar contract extension on Monday, which locks him into Milwaukee thru at least the 27-28 season.

76ers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games against Philly.

The 76ers are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games versus Milwaukee.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games in this matchup.

76ers vs. Bucks Prediction:

The new look Bucks are going to be a force to be reckon with this year. With the addition of Damian Lillard, they now have arguably the best duo in the league with Giannis and Lillard. For the 76ers, Thursday night will begin a new era with Nick Nurse in charge. It has been a mess of an off-season for the 76ers, mainly with James Harden voicing his opinion that he wants out of Philly, however a deal has not been made and now reports are saying he will rejoin the team at some point, but not in the opener.

Take the over in this one, the Bucks are going to be unstoppable this year on offense, but with Lillard replacing Jrue Holliday that is a significant downgrade defensively. Furthermore, for the Sixers without Harden, I expect to see a better pace of play, while Harden is a great scorer, he slows the game down when he dribbles the ball at the top of the key for 18 seconds. Melton will be replacing Harden in the starting lineup, and he is more than capable scorer that looked great in the preseason. I don’t expect to see much defense being played in this one. Over is the play.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 225.5