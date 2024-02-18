2024 NBA All-Star Game Betting Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets 

The Western Conference All-Stars and the Eastern Conference All-Stars both head to Indianapolis to face each other on Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. Can the East All-Stars cover the 2.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars betting prediction and some of Sunday’s best NBA bets.

The starting lineup for the Western All-Stars is as follows:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

West All-Stars head coach: Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves

The starting lineup for the Eastern All-Stars is as follows:

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat*

*Joel Embiid was voted in as a starter, but will not play in the game due to an injury

East All-Stars head coach: Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks

West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars Matchup & Betting Odds

591 Western Conference All-Stars (-2.5) at 102 Eastern Conference All-Stars (+2.5); o/u 363

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: TNT

West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the West All-Stars when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars Best Player Prop Bet

The NBA All-Star Game will be played in Indianapolis on Sunday night. The Pacers’ own point guard Tyrese Haliburton will get the starting nod for the Eastern Conference. It is his second career All-Star game appearance after making last year’s team as well. In the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Haliburton only played 14 minutes as a member of Team LeBron. Haliburton made the most of his time on the court though as he went 7 for 9 from the floor and 4 of 6 from three-point range for a total of 18 points.

In this season’s All-Star game, Haliburton’s over/under for total points is 17.5 according to FanDuel. Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 49.2% from the floor and 40% from deep this season. He’s playing at home and should have enough floor time to eclipse last year’s scoring mark. Tyrese Haliburton to score over 17.5 points is my best player prop bet for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Tyrese Haliburton OVER 17.5 points (-102)

West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars Best Bet for Game MVP

If you’d like to double down on Tyrese Haliburton having a big game, you could simply bet him to win the MVP of the contest at +750. That’s not a bad wager. I also think there’s some value in taking Anthony Edwards to win the MVP trophy at +1000. Edwards is a true competitor and could put forth a worthy effort on Sunday.

But my best bet to win the All-Star Game MVP is Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is the favorite to win the award at +650 according to FanDuel, but I think he has a strong case. Antetokounmpo has already won the All-Star Game MVP award in 2021, and he only played 20 seconds in last year’s All-Star contest, recording just 2 points on an uncontested dunk. I think Giannis will score 25+ points and take home the NBA Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to win game MVP +650

West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars Total Prediction

The total for this game is an astronomical 363 points. That means both teams would have to average 181.5 points to cash the over. The totals of the last six NBA All-Star games going in reverse chronological order are 359 in 2023, 323 in 2022, 320 in 2021, 312 in 2020, 342 in 2019, and 293 in 2018. It’s worth noting that all those games had the captain and draft format as opposed to this year’s format where the Western Conference All-Stars face off against the Eastern Conference All-Stars. The last two times the West and East faced off in 2016 and 2017, the totals were 369 and 374, respectively. Since defense is optional and there will be several elite three-point shooters firing away, I’d take the over.

Over the total of 363 points

West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars NBA Spread Prediction

When it comes to predicting the outcome of this game, it’s helpful to think about motivation. The Eastern Conference has four first-time All-Stars: Scottie Barnes, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Brunson, and Tyrese Maxey. Those players will likely want to play hard and show that they belong. The Eastern Conference also gets Damian Lillard on their squad this season after he was traded from Portland in the Western Conference to Milwaukee in the East this past summer.

The Western Conference All-Stars are filled with veteran players who have made several mid-season classics and have already taken home the game’s MVP awards. They are Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis. When you add in the fact that Denver center Nikola Jokic and Dallas point guard Luka Doncic both average under 8 points per contest in their respective All-Star game careers, it makes the pick fairly simple. I like the Eastern Conference All-Stars and the points on Sunday night.

West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars NBA Betting Prediction: EASTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STARS +2.5